On Sunday, September 26, 2021 Paiute-Shoshone filmmaker and academic Myron Dewey drove an hour from the nearest town along an isolated road to live-broadcast near a U.S. military-industrial complex located on his ancestral tribal land. You can watch it here:

Out of respect of his family who are mourning his loss and preparing for his funeral, this is not going to focus on Myron Dewey himself or his many hazardous ventures to preserve the sanctity of native lands and safeguard native peoples. Rather we need to take a time-sensitive look at concerns about the manner and location of his tragic demise.

Myron Dewey had previously traveled to Standing Rock in the Dakotas when the pipeline was run through native lands. At that time, he used drones to provide an aerial perspective. This time in Nevada, he was recording from roadside across a mountain from Frenchman Flat. It was early morning as he stated and as the long shadow of his vehicle in this screen capture confirms.

It was a bright sunny day with no inclement weather to contend with. During the nearly 12 minutes he was broadcasting and narrating, no passing vehicles were evident. He was apparently all alone giving the outside world a glimpse of how far from he was off the beaten path.

But once he shut off the camera, we really do not know where he went or how he perished in the Nevada desert of which he and his tribe had been good stewards and guardians since time immemorial, long before the United States government turned it into their own private domain to conduct training and experiments that you and I are not intended to ever know about. An indigenous man and his camera were exposing closely guarded secrets, but doing so from publicly accessible land which was his tribe’s heritage.

Myron Dewey made the following comments in the last minute of his last posted video:

“I’ll come live again when I get to the area where I grew up and I’ll show you an area that’s so isolated it’s unreal. I mean it’s an hour dirt road. I never really thought about it but as I drive out there, no lights, running water, outhouse. I mean at one time that’s just normal and rabbit hunting and fishing out there. It’s really just a trip, I mean really, you know now everything is convenient, you stop at the store, you know, all those things, you don’t know what you’re eating. So with that, have a good day. [Words in native language] I will be in touch with you guys again to give you an update. I am a witness when my grandchildren watch this video, this is what we survived. [Words in native language]”

This is my own transcription of his final words on his last posted video. Either he never reached his intended destination or perhaps he did get there and recorded another panoramic view, along with his expert narrative from the indigenous perspective, but he may have been out of cell-phone range to either live-broadcast or to upload afterwards.

That’s why, forensically, the recovery of his camera to review its contents is an urgent priority.

Having read numerous accounts of Myron Dewey’s car wreck, no details have yet emerged about the exact location, road conditions, other vehicle involved, and the identities and condition of its occupants. Reports do indicate a head-on collision.

But, on the highway shown at the beginning of his last posted video, he could have seen another vehicle approaching from a long distance before it got near him. That’s why a conjecture that he may have been doing something with his camera and/or phone that distracted him to cross the center line does not seem to be warranted.

He was as familiar with that highway, the surrounding terrain and geographic features as anyone could possibly be. What he didn’t know for certain was the precise nature, purpose and activities of the federal government operations surrounding him. He could not have known which agencies were operating there and what they were doing on his ancestral land. In fact, the secrecy of their missions is the element that makes this inquiry so vital…even more so now that he is no longer able to show and discuss things that have been protected and safeguarded by Uncle Sam at least since the Second World War.

Nearly 85% of Nevada is now owned by the federal government. The glitz of Las Vegas is still there, but native lands have been taken for the most secretive activities. Myron Dewey had been near the Yomba Bombing Range. U.S. Navy SEALs and tactical aviators [top guns] are trained in the area. No one outside a very small cadre knows what goes on in Area 51.

Where exactly Myron Dewey was headed to once again live-broadcast in that isolated area, one hour down a dirt road is not known. The guardians of the national secrets were not concerned about a few Natives coming and going from their homes, but when one of them was a credible, respected journalist with a camera….

Going back to the fatal “accident”, if it took place on that one-hour drive on a dirt road, with which the decedent was very familiar, the speed and carelessness that would have led to a head-on collision would not suggest Myron Dewey as the most likely cause due to inattention, distraction, or human error.

An investigation must follow the evidence where it leads with no pre-conceived notions. Forensics must drive conclusions. Who else was out there on that lonely road in the midst of government facilities and activities never before recorded and publicized?

If Myron Dewey reached his intended destination, no video, observations, or commentary have yet emerged. So, was his camera recovered and, if so, who has it? Which agency sent first responders for emergency treatment and law enforcement? Is there an investigative report available or underway?

Reports are that Myron Dewey’s wife and lifelong partner was able to talk to him on the phone as he expired while the Jaws of Life were attempting to free him. This is not the time to consider that personal conversation, but the whereabouts of his camera are time-sensitive.

If he was traveling fast enough for a crash to crumple his vehicle, then the other vehicle would have been expected to suffer similar damage if it were roadworthy. Are there reports of the other occupants having fatal or life-threatening injuries? Have any survivors been interviewed about the circumstances of the collision? These are questions not easily accessible from open source research.

As a U.S. Air Force veteran, retired federal officer, and citizen of a different indigenous nation, having ancestors who also had their native homelands taken away by the government, I respectfully pose serious inquiries that are not the theoretical questions of a journalist.

The United States has a national security responsibility which no one should deny. But, in this day of an ever-growing deep state, the American public has a legitimate interest in the locales and activities which Myron Dewey was exposing. Everyone in this country has common cause with the Paiute-Shoshone original owners and inhabitants of the Nevada desert to ensure safe passage for all who dare be in proximity to lands made off-limits for undisclosed purposes.

At Standing Rock, Myron Dewey had his video drones shot down while they were often near his head. He identified a missile launcher just off the highway in Nevada. The message in both instances was clear.

What is not so clear is how he perished in wide open country (from a visual standpoint) which was locked down and secured even from indigenous people who were there long before Nevada became a state, long before the United States became independent, who just want their sacred places restored and their own sovereignty recognized.

What is in that isolated place one hour down a dirt road which Myron Dewey treasured from his childhood? He said he was leaving these videos for his grandchildren. But, he didn’t get the opportunity to fulfill his final promise to do at least one more.

Why not?

As tragic as it was for Myron Dewey, the timing of his fatal car wreck deprived his Paiute-Shoshone people and the American public of insights into the impenetrable Nevada desert that now portends to remain strictly off-limits and secured even longer than the grasses grow and the rivers flow.

History and the hearts of good people everywhere will remember Myron Dewey fondly. The legacy of the region’s new masters is still being written.

No wrong-doing is alleged.

Those who have nothing to hide will all support a review of what happened on Sunday, September 26th in the rugged southwestern landscape, which like Las Vegas has the motto that what happens there, remains there.

