While the vast majority of NBA players have been vaccinated, Golden State Warriors player Andrew Wiggins has not been and could miss games due to San Francisco’s indoor vaccine mandate. His teammate, Draymond Green, was asked about this by the media and dropped some cold hard truth on them:

Here’s the original video if you prefer, and I’ve got it cued up to begin at 13:05:



Here’s more on what Green said from Fox News:

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green said Thursday he’s not going to encourage Andrew Wiggins to get the coronavirus vaccine amid the drama and scrutiny Wiggins and other players have received for making the choice to refuse the shot. Green said he felt like whether someone should get the vaccine has “turned into a political war.” “I don’t think – no, I know – I’m not in any position to go tell him what he should or should not be doing,” he said of Wiggins, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “And as a leader of this team, I’m not going to go to him and say, ‘Hey, man, we really need’ No. You do what you feel. You do what you feel you want to do. I’m not going go and ask him did he get a polio vaccine, so why would I go ask him if he got a COVID vaccine?” Green said it was not his business whether someone is vaccinated or not. “It’s not my place, nor my business, on whether he gets vaccinated or not – or who else is vaccinated. Or if you’re vaccinated and I’m not, or if he isn’t and she is. That’s none of my business. Just because I am a leader of this team, that doesn’t give me the right to go tell him what to do with his. That’s his personal choice,” he added. Wiggins was denied a religious exemption to avoid getting the vaccine. He may not be able to play in home games at the Chase Center due to San Francisco mandating that those who enter indoor facilities need proof of vaccination. Wiggins could miss paychecks if he does not play due to his vaccination stance.

Just to be clear, the NBA has not issued a vaccine mandate because the player’s union won’t allow it. This is all about San Francisco’s ridiculous indoor vaccine mandate.

