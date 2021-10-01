https://www.theblaze.com/news/title42-massive-surge-nbc-biden

The Biden administration is preparing for a record number of new migrants at the southern border, up to 400,000 people, according to a report from NBC News.

Officials believe that the surge could come as a result of a judge’s order to rescind immigration policies related to Title 42 implemented by the Trump administration to keep migrants applying for refugee status out of the country.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled that Biden could not use the same policy to block asylum-seekers, and that order would be in force on Thursday.

The Biden administration is appealing the ruling and may ask the Supreme Court to weigh in on the dispute.

Officials are worried that migrants may misinterpret the ruling as a sign that the border is open and that they will be allowed to stay in the United States regardless of whether they have a good case to apply for refugee status.

That surge may far surpass the 210,000 migrants who tried to cross the border in July, a record number higher than that of the last 21 years.

President Joe Biden has also been under intense pressure from far-left progressive groups who are demanding that Title 42 be completely rescinded and all deportations end. This week protesters confronted Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and his wife at his home and accused him of keeping Trump immigration policies in place.

Far-left politicians have also called for Title 42 to end, among those being Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas).

Mayorkas has defended the use of Title 42 deportations as a way of combatting the coronavirus pandemic.

“That is an authority that the Centers for Disease Control had determined to still be necessary given where we are in the arc of the pandemic,” said Mayorkas in an interview on “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

Despite defending those deportations, on Wednesday, a memorandum from Mayorkas outlined new restrictions on what illegal immigrants would be prioritized for deportation and arrest. The memo made it clear that being illegally in the United States was no longer the only basis for deportation.

Here’s the report from NBC Nightly News:







Officials Prepare For Massive Border Surge After Court Lifts Covid Restriction



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

