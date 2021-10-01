https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/cybersecurity/neiman-marcus-says-nearly-5-million-customers-affected-data-breach?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Department store chain Neiman Marcus this week announced a data breach affecting nearly five million customers and more than three million payment and gift cards, one that occurred last year and which the company is scrambling to investigate.

Neiman Marcus said in a press release that, in May of 2020, “an unauthorized party obtained personal information associated with certain Neiman Marcus customers’ online accounts.”

“The personal information for affected Neiman Marcus customers varied and may have included names and contact information; payment card numbers and expiration dates (without CVV numbers); Neiman Marcus virtual gift card numbers (without PINs); and usernames, passwords, and security questions and answers associated with Neiman Marcus online accounts,” the company said.

“Approximately 4.6 million Neiman Marcus online customers are being notified of this issue,” the company continued. “For these customers, approximately 3.1 million payment and virtual gift cards were affected, more than 85% of which are expired or invalid.”

The company said it is “working closely with Mandiant, a leading cybersecurity expert, to investigate.”

