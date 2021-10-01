http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/0P8o4sn98ew/

Streaming giant Netflix has teamed with the United Nation’s COP26 international climate conference to produce shows to push “sustainability” and other global warming dogmas.

Calling the effort the “Together for Our Planet” collection, Netflix is sponsoring 30 TV shows, films, and documentaries to inform viewers about eco-issues, according to Variety.

The paper added that some of the shows include Our Planet and My Octopus Teacher; climate-science documentaries Breaking Boundaries; dramas such as the Norwegian TV series Ragnorak; the sustainability travelogue series Down to Earth With Zac Efron; and films including Bong Joon-ho’s Okja and Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax.

“We can no longer afford to wait to act against the threat of climate change. But we still have time to write our own future,” said Alok Sharma, president of COP 26, the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference. “I hope this collection of stories on environmental and climate action inspires even more people, and their leaders, to take action as the world gathers together for the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.”

Netflix also posted episodes of its climate change series Our Planet, Explained, and Chasing Coral for free on Youtube.

The streaming giant claimed that a recent poll conducted in several countries found that 62 percent of respondents were either “very” or “extremely” interested in seeing more shows focused on climate change.

Netflix claimed that it plans to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by next year and will fully offset what it could not outright eliminate by the end of 2022. The streamer said that half its emissions come from the creation of new content and 45 percent from its corporate operations.

However, to reach those claims, Netflix did not include the actual use of its services by its customers, nor the energy used by Internet service providers that deliver the streaming content to users.

