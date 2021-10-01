https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/01/new-preprint-study-of-50000-covid-19-contacts-puts-to-bed-the-myth-that-vaccinated-people-are-just-as-infectious-as-unvaccinated-infected-with-delta/

A new preprint study funded by the UK Government’s Department of Health and Social Care that used data from over 50,000 COVID-19 contacts has found that vaccinated people are “less infectious EVEN with Delta, and EVEN if CT count is the same” as well as finding that “kids appear less infectious and less susceptible, including with Delta”:

Data here:

The study also found that the age of the vaccinated person matters:

We can cancel the panic now over breakthrough infections:

But it did find Delta more infectious than Alpha:

Methodology here:

And, in conclusion, “we can finally put to bed the myth that vaccinated people are just as infectious as unvaccinated infected with Delta”:

But the CDC has some explaining to do:

