Arlington, VA – Olympic Media, a direct response ad agency located in Arlington, Virginia, announced today that it will not mandate COVID-19 vaccines for its employees.

Olympic Media CEO Ryan Coyne announced that “under no circumstance, at any time nor for any reason, will an employee of Olympic Media be compelled to disclose personal medical information to the company as a condition of employment.”

“Olympic Media stands in awe of the world-class scientific and medical communities that have created, produced and distributed these vaccines,” Coyne said. “We also strongly encourage vaccines for those who may be at an increased mortality risk from the virus. We support vaccines, however, we absolutely stand against mandating the disclosure of medical information as a condition for earning a living.”

Having recently ranked the No. 1 in Advertising and Marketing Firm in the country by Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000, Coyne emphasized the importance of taking a stand for employees, even if it swims against the public current.

“This achievement is because of our staff,” said Coyne. “We value our staff — and we will defend them. Olympic will not force vaccinations on them to appease authoritarian politicians who desire to rule by edict.”

Olympic Media took President Biden at his word based on his statement on December 6th, 2020, when he said, “I don’t think it should be mandatory.” Olympic Media began 2021 with a sigh of relief that the politics of the pandemic would not find its way into the office. As of September 9, 2021, the U.S. Department of Labor, by Executive Order from the President, will now mandate that any company with more than 100 employees must require them to be vaccinated.

“The narrative has never been consistent,” said Luke Mahoney, Olympic Media’s chief of digital strategy. “This went from ‘two weeks to slow the spread’ to years-long lockdowns. Guidance such as ‘no need to wear masks’ turned into mask mandates. Now, the same folks who refused to take a ‘Trump vaccine’ are those mandating vaccines for 100 million American workers.”

“President Biden says that this only applies to companies with more than 100 workers,” noted Coyne. “We’ve seen this before. We’re preparing for when they unilaterally decide the number of employees is 25… or 1.”

Disclosure: BizPac Review is proud to be partnered with a media conglomerate owned by Ryan Coyne.

