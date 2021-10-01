https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/01/not-normal-staffers-refused-to-let-president-biden-take-questions-from-democrats-following-todays-trip-to-the-hill/

Politico’s Sarah Ferris reports that President Joe Biden was blocked by his handlers from taking questions “INSIDE the caucus” room following today’s meeting with Dems on Capitol Hill to negotiate infrastructure spending as well as his Build Back Better agenda:

INSIDE the caucus: At the end of his remarks, BIDEN offered to take questions from members but his staff jumped in. He didn’t take any questions. — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) October 1, 2021

That’s right. His staff won’t let him take questions from Dems:

The President can’t even go into a meeting with his own party without having jr. handlers around to tackle him. Not normal. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 1, 2021

And who are these unnamed staffers?

So who in his “staff” is actually in charge? https://t.co/8BWyLqTVIH — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 1, 2021

We’d really like to know:

Sarah, who were the staff members who jumped in? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 1, 2021

Because “if your staff thinks you’re not capable of answering questions from friendly partisans about your core agenda they’re basically conceding you’re not capable of running the country”:

If your staff thinks you’re not capable of answering questions from friendly partisans about your core agenda they’re basically conceding you’re not capable of running the country. https://t.co/NFDw3xiLQq — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 1, 2021

This really is insane:

Biden’s handlers won’t even let him take questions behind closed doors https://t.co/B0THN9N6lx — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) October 1, 2021

Good question!

And we have our suspicions:

100% this:

8 day story if it’s a Republican https://t.co/eA3WQWzDAS — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) October 1, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

