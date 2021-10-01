https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/01/ny-times-put-a-very-different-spin-on-2-arizona-senators-standing-in-the-way-of-their-partys-agenda/

Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona is one of two Democrats who are so far opposed to a $3.5 trillion wish list that other progressive Dems would like to pass. With that in mind, it’s time to play the “how the New York Times spins it” game, this time by comparing coverage of Sinema throwing a wrench in the Democrat works to a story about former GOP Sen. Jeff Flake from the same state of Arizona (as spotted by @EddieZipperer):

Well, there it is:

There’s something about the framing of those two stories that are not entirely surprising considering the source.

Obnoxious and incredibly transparent, in a “Dem hacks” kind of way.

Apparently senators are only dubbed “mavericks” when they’re Republicans helping the Democrats.

