Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona is one of two Democrats who are so far opposed to a $3.5 trillion wish list that other progressive Dems would like to pass. With that in mind, it’s time to play the “how the New York Times spins it” game, this time by comparing coverage of Sinema throwing a wrench in the Democrat works to a story about former GOP Sen. Jeff Flake from the same state of Arizona (as spotted by @EddieZipperer):

When an Arizona Senator stands in the way of their own party’s agenda… pic.twitter.com/dbmxHSZMDj — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) September 30, 2021

Well, there it is:

There’s something about the framing of those two stories that are not entirely surprising considering the source.

Obnoxious and incredibly transparent, in a “Dem hacks” kind of way.

Apparently senators are only dubbed “mavericks” when they’re Republicans helping the Democrats.

