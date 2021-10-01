https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/01/politico-cartoonists-more-accurate-map-of-our-political-geography-will-earn-bernie-sanders-seal-of-approval/

Earlier we told you about Sen. Bernie Sanders tripping all over reality during his rant about “two senators defeating what 48 senators want.” Sanders of course didn’t care to talk about the other 50 senators, and neither do those in the media helping the Left push the narrative that two senators control everything. A Politico cartoonist has gotten in on the act:

Since a couple Senators have such outsized influence maybe we need a more accurate map of our political geography…. pic.twitter.com/JpiESQi8eL — Matt Wuerker (@wuerker) October 1, 2021

The Left will certainly appreciate the narrative assistance, but, just like Bernie’s tweet, reality tells a different story:

Maybe we need our political commentators to be capable of distinguishing between the number two and the number fifty-two. https://t.co/uALZmyrTQi — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) October 1, 2021

Nor with 210 votes in the House. — Karl Nittinger (@karl_nittinger) October 1, 2021

Then again…

Not very good with numbers. After all $3.5T apparently = $0 to them. — Principled Open Mind (@PrincipledOpen) October 1, 2021

Right? If Dems can turn $3.5 trillion into “zero” then they can pretend most of the country is West Virginia and Arizona.

What about the other 50 senators? — Rev. Matthew Codd (@mmcodd) October 1, 2021

“We only support the system when it votes our way.” https://t.co/PjDH7r6C0D — BloomStreetBlues (@grenwuld) October 1, 2021

Another idiot … Dems who believe it’s 2 rather than 52 are delusional about the success of a 50-50* majority https://t.co/xmqraAv9Rn — Bob the Tomato (@AhhPrimshit) October 1, 2021

Hey dummy, an accurate depiction (and what truly ticks off leftists) is that EACH STATE IS THE SAME SIZE IN THE SENATE https://t.co/RRvnKBVP4m — SoothingDave (@SoothingDave) October 1, 2021

You can make this map for any 2 Senators of the 52 in the majority. Or for the fraction of the electorate that gave a winning candidate for office a majority of the vote. https://t.co/OavEDe0lb1 — Randy Barnett (@RandyEBarnett) October 1, 2021

The senate represents the states not the people. The house represents the people ” the amount of people ” . How did you get your job not understanding what is taught in a 6th grade civics class? — Bat (@BatTracks4) October 1, 2021

If “a couple of senators have such outsized” influence, what word properly describes the influence of the vice president in a 50-50 Senate? — Joel Engel (@joelengel) October 1, 2021

the senate, how does it work? https://t.co/PKo4Kjv2Gy — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) October 1, 2021

“can i tell my mom i’m the staff cartoonist now?” https://t.co/JL9bkldrjL pic.twitter.com/VvFZ0fbzLO — 17 Boosters (@17COVIDBoosters) October 1, 2021

LOL.

