Earlier we told you about Sen. Bernie Sanders tripping all over reality during his rant about “two senators defeating what 48 senators want.” Sanders of course didn’t care to talk about the other 50 senators, and neither do those in the media helping the Left push the narrative that two senators control everything. A Politico cartoonist has gotten in on the act:

The Left will certainly appreciate the narrative assistance, but, just like Bernie’s tweet, reality tells a different story:

Then again…

Right? If Dems can turn $3.5 trillion into “zero” then they can pretend most of the country is West Virginia and Arizona.

LOL.

