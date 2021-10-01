https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/01/principled-conservative-joe-walsh-says-republicans-are-an-authoritarian-embracing-cult-because-theyre-united-against-3-5-trillion-spending-bill/

Former GOP congressman and failed presidential candidate Joe Walsh was once willing to grab his musket if Donald Trump lost the 2016 election. When Donald Trump won and he realized that there’s always money in the Resistance grifter stand, Joe decided to do a 180.

Business must be pretty good, because even with Trump out of office, Walsh is still camped out firmly on the anti-GOP, pro-Democrat side.

Here are Joe’s thoughts on the Democratic infighting over the Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending bill:

Yes, Democrats are divided. And they’re fighting over policy. There’s no divide among Republicans. And no fight over policy. Because Republicans are an authoritarian-embracing cult. What’s happening with Democrats is normal. And healthy. What’s happened to Republicans isn’t. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 1, 2021

No offense, Joe, but any guy willing to take up arms if their preferred candidate loses is neither normal nor healthy. He’s certainly not qualified to judge what is normal and healthy.

That is a good perspective and one worth remembering. — UKtoUSmomma (@UKtoUSmomma) October 1, 2021

It’s worth remembering because it’s so stupid, and it’s always worth remembering that Joe Walsh says stupid things.

Perhaps Mr. Walsh can explain what refusing to pass a gargantuan spending bill has to do with Trump. Or not. https://t.co/QJU2rWnIXa — CLA (@ConservativeLA) October 1, 2021

What is authoritarian about rejecting $3.5 trillion in spending? https://t.co/V1GrNCv15X — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) October 1, 2021

Literally nothing. But Joe Walsh’s grasp on politics is as tenuous as his grasp on reality.

this is a derpy take (unsurprisingly), the minority is always more united in being against whatever the majority is attempting https://t.co/tcnu2CIn7d — cc (@cc_fla) October 1, 2021

Derpy is as Joe Walsh does.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

