https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/protesting-your-school-board-is-now-domestic-terrorism/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Leftist School Boards Association Begs Biden To Use Domestic Terrorism Laws To Target Concerned Parents

The National School Boards Association (NSBA), claims that school board meetings now require the presence of “DOJ and Homeland Security departments as well as the FBI,” citing an incident in Loudoun County, Virginia.

The NSBA said in a letter to Joe Biden that school board members, officials and students across the nation are facing an increased amount of malice, violence and threats that amount to “a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.”

“America’s public schools and its education leaders are under an immediate threat,” Viola Garcia and Chip Slaven, the group’s president and interim executive director, said in a statement about the letter.