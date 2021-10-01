https://noqreport.com/2021/10/01/race-hoax-1000-st-louis-high-school-students-walk-out-over-racist-graffiti-before-learning-the-truth/

The indoctrinated youth of America are the most gullible people on earth. They have been so brainwashed in the public school system to see racism anywhere that they assume it’s a real phenomenon. But time and again, systemic racism, Critical Race Theory, and hate crimes turn out to be nothing more than hoaxes committed by persons of color who want to manufacture race wars where they do not exist.

The latest example of the all-too-common race hoax comes from a St. Louis high school. On September 23rd, racist graffiti was painted in multiple bathrooms across Parkway Central High School. The next day, over 1,000 gullible race warriors walked out to express their outrage over the racism they knew existed but could never actually see happening in their school before. They finally had a tangible example of White Supremacy in their bathrooms and they jumped at the opportunity to protest it.

A week later, a Black student admitted to being the author of the hideous words. According to Breitbart:

The black student admitted Tuesday to scrawling “HOPE ALL BLACK PEOPLE DIE” and the N-word, “N*****” September 23 in several bathrooms in the Parkway Central school, reported the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

According to the report, district officials believe racist graffiti found at Parkway North school may have been drawn by another vandal. Students walked out in protest September 24 after organizing on social media following the discovery of the graffiti.

The Post-Dispatch reported students, some with bullhorns, “cursed and shouted at school administrators,” pointing out this had not been the first incidence of racist graffiti, and demanding to know how school policies will change.

“No justice, no peace,” some of the students chanted during the protest, and passed around a megaphone to talk about their experiences of racism in school.

“I am sick and tired of people getting racially profiled,” said Catherine Arlena Lopez-Reyes, one of the protesters. “I just want to say to the school, do better.”

Yahoo News reported the school district announced the racist graffiti found in Parkway Central’s bathrooms was the product of a “hate hoax.” Superintendent Keith Marty wrote to parents Tuesday to inform them a black student was responsible for the graffiti at Parkway Central.

“This does not diminish the hurt it caused or the negative impact it has had on our entire community,” Marty wrote, adding, “The student is facing severe disciplinary consequences and referral to law enforcement for investigation. Parkway will continue to hold students responsible for any behavior that threatens or degrades others in our school community.”

“We cannot presume the reasons a student would do this,” he said.

Marty also praised the student protest.

“Students proactively led walkouts at multiple Parkway high schools and in these moments, many students shared personal experiences of racism throughout their lives and at school,” he wrote.

Brittanee Jackson, a 17-year-old senior protester, told the Post-Dispatch it was “embarrassing” to know the racist slurs had been written by a black student, but added the students’ anti-racism message was still important.

It’s a variation of the same story every single time. A “racist” event takes place at a school. Students express their outrage, demand justice, and claim they don’t feel safe with all the White people nearby. The “racist” event is revealed to be a manufactured hate hoax, at which point the students who were too stupid to wait for the facts are praised by their teachers and the press for being stupid. Rinse. Repeat.

By no means am I suggesting there is no racism in America. It is very real, though as much if not more of it comes from persons of color towards White and Asian-American people in today’s “woke” society. There are White Supremacists, Black Supremacists, and racists of every type. But the notion that there is systemic racism or a need for the tenets of Critical Race Theory is absolutely incorrect.

Our nation is so racist, hate crimes have to be manufactured so indoctrinated students have a reason to practice Critical Race Theory. Today’s youth are so brainwashed and gullible that they’ll react to a thousand more race hoaxes and never feel conned after any of them.

