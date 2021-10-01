https://www.dailywire.com/news/school-boards-demand-biden-deploy-federal-law-enforcement-to-meetings-claim-they-are-under-domestic-terrorism-threat

A group of school boards sent a letter to President Joe Biden Thursday, demanding that the White House deploy “federal law enforcement and other assistance” to school board meetings, to help address the “growing number of threats of violence and acts of intimidation occurring across the nation” as parents push back against districts teaching Critical Race Theory, mandate face masks for K-12 students and even discuss COVID-19 vaccination mandates.

According to NPR, the group, the National School Boards Association, claims that school board meetings now require the presence of “Justice, Education and Homeland Security departments as well as the FBI,” citing a number of incidents, including one in Loudoun County, Virginia, where school board meetings have devolved into arguments requiring law enforcement involvement.

“These heinous actions,” the NSBA said, “could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.”

Although they specifically reference contentious meetings, the letter also appears to lump more peaceful protests against masks and Critical Race Theory, into the “domestic terrorism” category.