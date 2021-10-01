https://www.theblaze.com/news/dogs-maul-home-intruder-control

Georgia authorities said that two dogs who lethally mauled an alleged home intruder will not be put to death after they received massive inquiry about their fate from the public.

The two dogs are believed to have mauled a man who broke into a home in a rural part of Newnan, Georgia.

The homeowner, who has not been publicly identified, called police on Friday after he returned to his house to find the corpse of the man.

Investigators identified the man as 21-year-old Alex Binyam Abraha of Atlanta and said that he had encountered the homeowner’s two pit bulls after he broke into the home.

They believe that he was able to make it to the front porch, but he expired from the injuries he received from the dogs.

The dogs were taken into custody of Coweta County Animal Services, but authorities initially said they had not yet decided what their fate would be.

That’s when the public stepped in.

A ‘flood’ of calls

According to WAGA-TV, Coweta County Animal Services and the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office have been “flooded” with calls and emails from people concerned about the two dogs.

Authorities told WAGA that it is standard procedure for dog bite cases in the county to have the animals quarantined, “mainly to determine if the dogs have rabies.”

Officials said the dogs would be going home with the homeowner at the end of the quarantine period of 10 days.

Authorities were still trying to determine how Abraha arrived at the home, since no car was found nearby. The man also had several outstanding warrants for his arrest in Fulton County at the time of his demise.

Police said they didn’t anticipate any charges against the homeowner.

