A Florida transgender teen won a high school homecoming queen election by a significant margin on Sept. 24, CBS News reported.

Evan Bialosukni, a student at Olympia High School, campaigned all over social media for the title, according to CBS News. Bialosukni credits the school’s Gay-Straight Alliance with helping the campaign.

“Every year, a beautiful girl wins homecoming queen and that’s how it always is,” Bialosuknia said, according to CBS News. “Ever since I was little, I was like, ‘I want to be a queen, I want to be that star in a moment of glory.’” (RELATED: Tennessee High School Crowns Gender Neutral Homecoming Royalty)

Bialosuknia became the high school’s first transgender queen by winning the election, CBS News reported.

“It makes me so happy that people are on my side and have my back,” Bialosuknia said about winning the election, reported CBS News. “It just makes me feel like any other girl.”

“This is the first time in school history that an openly trans student has received this honor,” Olympia High School Principal Christy Gorberg said, according to CBS News. “For us, this was less about making history and all about the joy and positivity that Evan brings to our school as a student and to her peers as a classmate and friend.”

The local school district also declared October as LGBTQ+ Awareness and History month, according to Gorberg, CBS News reported.