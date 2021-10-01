https://www.oann.com/softbank-backed-oyo-files-draft-papers-for-1-14-billion-ipo/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=softbank-backed-oyo-files-draft-papers-for-1-14-billion-ipo



FILE PHOTO: The logo of OYO, India’s largest and fastest-growing hotel chain, is seen installed on a hotel building in New Delhi, India, April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The logo of OYO, India’s largest and fastest-growing hotel chain, is seen installed on a hotel building in New Delhi, India, April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

October 1, 2021

BENGALURU (Reuters) – SoftBank-backed Indian hotel aggregator Oyo filed for an initial public offering on Friday, becoming the first hospitality company to seek a domestic stock listing since 2019.

The offering will consist of a fresh issue of shares of up to 70 billion rupees ($942.8 million) and an offer for sale of up to 14.30 billion rupees, according to a copy of its draft herring prospectus dated Sept. 30.

