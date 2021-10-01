https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/01/sooo-white-rage-huffpo-ntl-ed-kate-sheppard-claiming-rage-is-her-main-symptom-with-breakthrough-case-of-covid-backfires-hilariously/

National editor for the Huffington Post, Kate Sheppard, tweeted, ‘So I have a breakthrough case of COVID. It is mild and I just feel like I have a cold. My main symptom is RAGE.’

Oh, we grabbed this tweet, but the backfire and pushback Sheppard received from Twitter was so HILARIOUSLY impressive, she locked down her account. We were under the impression those who Twitter deems worthy of that pretty blue checkmark weren’t allowed to lock down but hey, what do we know?

So I have a breakthrough case of COVID. It is mild and I just feel like I have a cold. My main symptom is RAGE. — Kate Sheppard (@kate_sheppard) September 30, 2021

She went on to complain about having to be separated from her family and asked for things to do.

You’d think that face shield, mask, and the vaccine would have protected her from COVID, right?

Oh, again, sorry. She locked down so you can’t see what we’re talking about … here ya’ go:

That’s her avatar.

Yup.

Stop laughing.

There appears to be a large gap at the bottom of your mask – you should probably fix that. pic.twitter.com/Gdy8GNAq5l — Hollaria Briden (@HollyBriden) October 1, 2021

So vaccines and masks work? pic.twitter.com/kn08ttUdB5 — Jay (@DonDubious) October 1, 2021

How did you get Covid after being vaccinated, wearing a mask and a face shield? pic.twitter.com/1zY2VG8VLF — Rhonda Rhoades (@RhondaR45106312) October 1, 2021

See, that’s why she has rage.

Our guess is she’s blaming those who are still unvaccinated but since she protected her tweets we can’t say for sure.

If you caught it despite all these precautions, maybe they don’t work as good as you thought they did. pic.twitter.com/Xqx2s2L0xJ — 𝙼𝚁. 𝙻𝙴𝙰𝙳𝚂𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶𝙴𝚁 🏴‍☠️ GFY 🇺🇸 (@MrLeadslinger) October 1, 2021

Viruses are gonna virus.

Note: If you think we’re being snotty about her catching COVID, take a moment and look at how Twitter is responding to Kavanaugh having it. We’re just mocking her rage, we’re not wishing ill will or death on her, like our good friends on the Left are doing with him.

Your profile pic is one of the best I’ve seen. pic.twitter.com/hksCIfbC2I — Adam Penning (@Adam_Penning) October 1, 2021

Covid broke through all that AND a vaccine? pic.twitter.com/Mbg5r2Vr9F — Big Tasty ◾️ (@bigtastytastyB) October 1, 2021

She’s angry she has the sniffles! — Trish the Dish 🌸 (@TrishtheDish_7) October 1, 2021

Ahem, excuse us, she’s not just angry.

She’s RAGING.

***

