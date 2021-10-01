https://thehill.com/changing-america/resilience/smart-cities/574864-starting-today-the-us-mail-will-be-slowing-down

People can expect delays in receiving certain types of mail through the United States Postal Service starting Friday.

Friday is the first day the Postal Service is implementing a set of “new service standards” for first-class mail and periodicals.

The new standards will cause longer transit times for mail traveling longer distances, such as across the country, and in a news release consumers were encouraged to send mail that may have a deadline earlier.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

The new standards are a part of the Postal Service’s new 10-year plan for “financial sustainability and service excellence” announced in March.

“Our balanced and comprehensive Delivering for America Strategic Plan and will improve service reliability and predictability for customers and enhance the efficiency of the Postal Service network,” the Postal Service said in a news release. “The service standard changes that we have determined to implement are a necessary step towards achieving our goal of consistently meeting 95 percent service performance.”

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

EXTREMELY RARE ORANGE LOBSTER SAVED FROM GROCERY STORE

FAUCI GRILLED AND PRESSED TO RESIGN ON CONTROVERSIAL TALK SHOW

NASA REPORTS MULTIPLE FIREBALLS HURTLING THROUGH THE SKY OVER US

MAN DROWNS WITH WINNING LOTTERY TICKET

AMERICAN AIRLINES PASSENGER CLIMBS ONTO WING OF PLANE AS IT TAXIS ON RUNWAY

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

