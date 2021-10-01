https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/ari-j-kaufman/2021/10/01/still-riding-border-patrol-horse-unit-active-despite-white-house-lies-n1521031

Despite lies and presidential defamation, the Border Patrol’s horse unit continues daily operations to keep the United States and illegal migrants safe.

The White House has spent nearly two weeks spreading false abuse allegations. The administration hoped to pander to racialists by suspending the vital unit even though PBS journalist Yamiche Alcindor’s Sept. 20 propaganda was quickly debunked.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recently opened an investigation after images of agents pursuing Haitian migrants on horseback led to erroneous speculation that they “whipped” the border-crossers.

I thought we spent four years talking about false news, misinformation, and government officials stating falsehoods to justify policies https://t.co/xb3P8CTCOZ — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 26, 2021

A senior border official said this week that equestrian agents assigned to the Del Rio sector still operate despite the alleged ban, with the lone change being removal from tasks along the Rio Grande.

The news comes after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters the patrol agents were pulled from their duties after pictures surfaced of the men encountering Haitian migrants on the banks of the Rio Grande in Del Rio a week earlier.

“Horses are great for crowd control due to their intimidating size, and they are good for traveling long distances due to obvious reasons,” a long-time police officer told PJ Media Friday. “The border is long and temperatures are extreme. Trying to cover it on foot is dangerous, and some agents on the border die or end up hospitalized due to heat stroke. Between the challenging terrain, and privately owned locations, horses are very important.”

Indeed, horses also are often the only option for agents entering regions inaccessible by vehicles or All-Terrain Vehicles.

Meanwhile, as the crisis continues unabated, with perhaps 60,000 migrants traversing Central America toward the U.S.-Mexico border, the federal government has different priorities. New reports claim any CBP agents not vaccinated in the next seven weeks could be fired.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to speak out and take a leading role where Washington and the Biden administration fails.

What we are seeing at the border is a complete dereliction of duty by the Biden Admin. Texas will continue surging resources & personnel to keep our communities safe. Listen to my full interview with @ClayTravis & @BuckSexton:https://t.co/gMb9D3y4by — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 1, 2021

