https://www.theepochtimes.com/supreme-court-justice-denies-appeal-to-block-vaccine-mandate-for-new-york-school-staff_4028266.html

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Friday denied an emergency request filed by a group off teachers to block New York City’s school COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Four teachers filed for the injunction on Thursday with Sotomayor, seeking to stop the mandate from going into effect on Friday.

Sotomayor, who oversees emergency requests from New York, denied the challenge without comment. She also did not refer the case to the full court for review. The decision effectively allows the mandate to go forward.

The city vaccine mandate requires public school workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by 5 p.m. on Friday. Otherwise, they would be placed on unpaid leave until September 2022.

COVID-19 is caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, also known as the novel coronavirus.

The New York teachers had filed a proposed class action lawsuit in Brooklyn federal court last month, arguing that mandatory vaccinations violate their rights to due process and equal protection under the law, citing the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment.

The teachers argued that the mandate interferes with their freedom to work in their procession and discriminates against them because other municipal workers can opt out of the vaccine by undergoing weekly COVID-19 tests.

This story is developing.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Mimi Nguyen Ly Reporter Follow Mimi Nguyen Ly is a reporter based in Australia. She covers world news with a focus on U.S. news. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in optometry and vision science from the University of New South Wales. Contact her at mimi.nl@epochtimes.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

