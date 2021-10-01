https://www.theepochtimes.com/supreme-court-justice-kavanaugh-tests-positive-for-covid-19_4027063.html

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Kavanaugh, 56, had a routine test done ahead of Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s Oct. 1 investiture, Supreme Court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said in a statement.

Kavanaugh’s wife and daughters tested negative.

All are fully vaccinated against the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, which causes COVID-19.

Kavanaugh is not showing any symptoms but as a precaution, he and his wife will not attend Barrett’s investiture, according to McCabe.

Both Barrett and Kavanaugh were appointed by President Donald Trump.

Barrett was sworn in on Oct. 27, 2020, but was scheduled to have a formal investiture ceremony on Oct. 1.

A COVID-19 outbreak occurred in the fall of 2020 when Trump announced Barrett as his nominee. Over 24 people who attended the announcement tested positive, though no serious cases were reported.

Kavanaugh’s positive test came several days after all of the justices were tested on Monday morning, a week before they were slated to start a new term. All of the justices tested negative, including Kavanaugh.

A Supreme Court spokeswoman declined to answer when asked how the positive test would impact the new term.

Kavanaugh was spotted at the U.S. Capitol by reporters on Thursday wearing a mask. The Office of the Attending Physician, which attends to members of Congress, also attends to Supreme Court justices.

Zachary Stieber

