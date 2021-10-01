https://nypost.com/2021/10/01/nyc-teen-stabbed-in-neck-near-metropolitan-diploma-plus-high-school/

A 17-year-old girl was stabbed in the neck during a fight near her Brooklyn high school Friday afternoon — the latest in a string of violent incidents involving students, law-enforcement sources told The Post.

The bloodshed occurred around 2 p.m. at a bus stop at a corner outside Metropolitan Diploma Plus, a transfer high school for struggling students on Rockaway Avenue in East New York, sources said.

The victim, who was also slashed in the arm, was rushed to Brookdale Hospital and is expected to survive, sources said.

She had left school early, before the incident.

Her suspected attacker fled into a nearby housing project and remains at large, sources said.

“The safety of students and staff is our top priority, and we are closely monitoring the status of a student who was attacked off school grounds by an unknown assailant in a non-school related incident,” DOE spokesman Nathaniel Styer told The Post. “We’re working closely with NYPD as they investigate.”

The stabbing follows several recent bloody clashes in or around city schools involving students.

Earlier this week, a 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the neck at Harry Truman High School in The Bronx during a fight with a classmate over a girl.

The suspect in that case was arrested and has been charged with attempted murder.

The fight took place in front of roughly 10 cops who had been stationed at the school after another melee just days before.

At least six people also were injured in front of Truman on Sept. 21 after a teen was stabbed in a car before the driver fled — hitting pedestrians and another vehicle, police said.

Days before that, a 15-year-old boy was slashed in the face in the crowded hallway of DeWitt Clinton High School in The Bronx.

Also Friday, law-enforcement sources said a 17-year-old student was arrested for sexually assaulting a classmate in the auditorium of IS 131 on Hester Street in Lower Manhattan. Additional details on that case were not immediately available.

