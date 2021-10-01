https://www.dailywire.com/news/texas-border-county-votes-to-sue-biden-enough-is-enough-this-needs-to-end

On Tuesday, the Texas County that was forced to harbor thousands of illegal immigrants under its international bridge voted unanimously to launch a lawsuit against President Joe Biden and asked other Texas border counties to join them.

The county commissioners of Val Verde County, Texas, voted unanimously to launch a lawsuit against Biden. Val Verde County “witnessed the flood of 30,000 migrants earlier this month,” Fox News noted.

“Because Border Patrol facilities were already over capacity, they had to place the illegal immigrants underneath the international bridge, resulting in third-world conditions while temperatures continued to reach 100 degrees every day,” Townhall noted.

“We’ve talked about immigration reform for as long as I can remember,” Val Verde County Commissioner Beau Nettleton stated. “Both parties have had control of Washington at one point or another over the last 20 years, and we have failed to do anything about it other than create the mess that we have today. It is inexcusable, and it is time that we get together with other counties and cities along the border and stand up and do something.”

“I don’t have the answer to whether a lawsuit solves the problem, but it draws attention to this problem,” he continued. “They took the same oath of office that I did; it was to uphold the Constitution and the laws of the United States and the laws of the state of Texas. That was the oath that I took. They took the same oath; they need to comply with that oath and do their job and stop this mess that’s going on.”

“I am all for people coming to this country legally; that’s what built this country,” he asserted. “This is not a legal process. This is not the right way to do it. To put these communities — we had 50% of the population of this city was sitting underneath our international bridge. How is a town of this size, with our tax base, supposed to deal with that problem when it wasn’t our problem to start with? It is a complete failure of everything that’s going on in Washington for not just the last couple of years but for many, many years.”

#BREAKING Val Verde Co. to form coalition w/other border counties/cities to sue @POTUS “for failure to enforce the laws of the Constitution of the United States & failure to abide by his oath of office” & failure to protect/defend border. Vote was unanimous among commissioners. pic.twitter.com/GItZCvyyAT — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) September 28, 2021

Nettleton continued, “They could(n’t) care less about American people. It is completely and utterly inexcusable that we have found ourselves in this mess. But right now … we’re the center and the whole entire world is watching us and it is our chance to stand up and do something, and making a statement and make a point, that enough is enough. This needs to end. The President of the United States and the President of Mexico need to get together and come up with a solution.”

Val Verde Co. Commissioner Nettleton says he blames Congress and the President— Saying, “Enough is enough.” #BorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/VgKTq1tMAE — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) September 28, 2021

Val Verde County Judge Lewis Owens stated, “Everything that we’re going through. I mean, it’s just difficult. And you just feel like you keep beating your head against a wall and there ain’t nobody listening.”

He then announced, “Discussion and possible action filing a lawsuit against President Joe Biden for failure to enforce the law of the Constitution of the United States and failure to uphold the laws and Constitution of the United States and for failure to protect and defend the border of the United States by allowing an invasion of the southern border of the United States.”

The vote was unanimous in favor of filing the lawsuit.

Val Verde Co. Judge Owens says they are going through a difficult time— Here’s the unanimous vote. —Video by local TX 830Times. pic.twitter.com/Hfzyx2j6A7 — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) September 28, 2021

As the number of illegal immigrants skyrocketed in Del Rio, Owens had said, “I’m sure y’all have seen the videos … this is really getting to be extremely frustrating if you are an elected official and a citizen of the United States. This has gone absolutely batsh** crazy. … All these pictures and all this s*** that y’all are seeing. Until you see it in person, it’s unbelievable. … Our administration, our president, has done a sh***y job and does not realize what they’re doing for us. … This is his fault. Border Patrol, DPS, sheriff, everybody else down there that’s involved shouldn’t be having to go through this crap.”

