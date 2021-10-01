http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/VH_IwCtqR0Y/the-bockaria-botch.php

President Biden introduced Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra as “Secretary of Health and Education [slurred] Xavier Bockaria [phonetic]” this past December 8. Biden’s butchery of both the office and the name was an omen.

Now safely ensconced in office, Becerra appeared at a Senate Health Committee hearing on Thursday. Senator Paul quizzed Becerra on natural immunity versus immunity vaccine-acquired immunity at the hearing. Senator Paul has the knowledge and the argument. Secretary Becerra has the power and the authority.

This should be brutally embarrassing to the Biden administration, but they and their media adjunct are proud of it. Indeed, they are thrilled to shove it down our throats. As Senator Paul asserts, submission is precisely the point.

Video via Tim Hains/RealClearPolitics.

