https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/01/the-dam-is-breaking-nbc-news-can-no-longer-ignore-the-unprecedented-number-of-migrants-reportedly-flocking-to-the-southern-border-video/

Looks like DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and the Biden administration’s solutions to the border crisis are working out about as well as can be expected.

From NBC Nightly News:

Go figure.

Maybe some crises can get too big for even the most liberal sycophantic media outlets to ignore.

Nothing is all Biden’s done so far. So that’s a pretty solid prediction.

