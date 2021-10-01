https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/01/the-dam-is-breaking-nbc-news-can-no-longer-ignore-the-unprecedented-number-of-migrants-reportedly-flocking-to-the-southern-border-video/

Looks like DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and the Biden administration’s solutions to the border crisis are working out about as well as can be expected.

From NBC Nightly News:

“As many as 400,000 migrants” are heading to the U.S. border, NBC News reports. “An unprecedented number…nearly doubling the stunning numbers we’ve seen the last two months, which were a 21-year high.” pic.twitter.com/6kPDR1rE1H — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 1, 2021

Go figure.

It’s surprising they even cover this. I was expecting the normal “there is no crises at the border” BS. — R Green (@mrgreentwt) October 1, 2021

Maybe some crises can get too big for even the most liberal sycophantic media outlets to ignore.

The Biden administration actions have sent a clear message to migrants: our borders are open. https://t.co/WWTKCVXwHV — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) October 1, 2021

pic.twitter.com/kMWDWdo1F2 — Not a Ben Simmons Fan (@Cha_Cone_knee) October 1, 2021

Biden will do nothing https://t.co/NQEwc4n7n5 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 1, 2021

Nothing is all Biden’s done so far. So that’s a pretty solid prediction.

400K border encounters in a single month would be almost double the all-time record, from March 2000. It would represent an unprecedented failure of the federal government to control, at all, illegal immigration along the southwest border. And it would be entirely Biden’s fault. https://t.co/KiHYocN422 — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) October 1, 2021

Biden’s legacy — Boise abound (@AboundBoise) October 1, 2021

