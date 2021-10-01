https://100percentfedup.com/the-immoral-difference-between-canadian-and-mexican-border-crossings/

A guest post by Parker Beauregard of Blue State Conservative: I live in a northern border state to Canada and just recently learned how restrictive border crossings are for vacationing Americans. I figured it was tight, but I didn’t know exactly how rigid it got. I assume many Americans aren’t fully aware of this either and wanted to shed some light. We are all fed up with the southern border situation, but when compared to other countries’ practices it is downright evil what is being perpetrated here at home.

First, a little history. Until August of 2021, Canada’s border was shut down entirely to Americans crossing by land. This is not hyperbole – it was fully closed. Canada got to say no to us and we gladly accepted their sovereign right. I have two compatriot acquaintances who are married to Canadian women, and they were not even allowed to visit. Sit on this: One of these people did not see his wife for a full year because of enacted Covid policies.

Since the “reopening” of the border, here are a few of the demands being placed on American vacationers:

Fully vaccinated (full vaccination occurs after 14 days of the (so far) second dose.

Negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours

The downloading of a passport where all of this (and presumably more) information is stored. This is called the ArriveCAN.

A forceful reminder that all Covid measures be obeyed, including masking in all public places and carrying the Covid passport.

Failure to abide results in refusal of entry. I bring all of this up because I recently spoke to a neighbor who had just returned from a Canadian fishing trip. He was rightly thrilled about the quality fishing, which includes catching hundreds of walleye, northern pike, and bass. Even the non-fishing types would enjoy dropping in a line and immediately reeling in a fighter. Being me, I also asked how the border crossing went. What was it like? What did they demand? How was it for you?

Trending: Fully-Vaxxed 42-Yr-Old Former CNN Host Marc Lamont Hill Hospitalized After Suffering Heart Attack and Pulmonary Embolism: “Blood clots nearly completely blocked my lungs, preventing blood flow to my heart”

Appallingly, this neighbor celebrated the smooth process. It was easy to house all of his private, medical information in the government’s monitored app, he said. It made sense to demand proof of vaccination, he said. He thought he had freedom of movement into Canada to go fishing; never mind that he jumped through hoops never before imagined in a free country’s history. Did the irony of demanding both vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test bother him?

I wish I had more time with him, but he was putting his boat away.

Canada recently retained the black-wannabe Justin Trudeau as their Prime Minister. They apparently like totalitarianism. I’ve never been super high on democracies anyways, because people are too emotional and uneducated, so you get what you vote for. In defense of Canada, they are an independent country and as such can make up whatever rules they want. Shut down borders? Go right ahead. I wish everyone would extend that logic to its conclusion, where other countries get to do the same thing without aspersions of racism and xenophobia hurled asunder.

Is it because Canada and America are both majority white that no one blinks an eye? I assume that the same reason why Canada can say no to America on a national level is the same reason on an individual level why cisgender, heterosexual, white, Christian men can be attacked endlessly and be forced to take it sideways. (Just for the record, I hate that I had to write that last sentence, but it makes my point.) Paradoxically, the ones being accused of having the power are always the most powerless to fight back against the anti-culture.

As it pertains to Mexico, I don’t think I can add anything to the conversation about the current openly encouraged and actively ignored illegal immigration from the southern border. We can’t even have border patrol agents looking at a black Haitian or brown Guatemalan without Biden-backed accusations of torture and trauma. We are not allowed to build a wall (which, from a humanitarian standpoint, would save lives); we are not allowed to turn people away en masse; we are not allowed to point to the worthless-but-leftist-worshipped guidance on asylum-seeking (namely, you go to the next country over); we are not allowed to house people to figure out their identities; nor are we allowed to ask people once they’re here if they should be here.

The fourth bullet point listed above demands that American travelers – travelers, mind you, not permanent alien residents – adhere to all Covid protocols. An American caught without a mask or passport would be sent home and their name likely put on a do-not-return list. Illegal aliens can’t even have their immigration status questioned.

However, and here is where the Covid insanity hits its peak, we do not check for any negative test, status of vaccination, or request that they follow this country’s laws. When it comes to immigration, at the height of an alleged pandemic, we neither ask nor compel would-be illegals to present any of this information.

Putting the two borders with Canada and Mexico side by side, we can learn two lessons immediately from this. First, Covid is not a perceived threat. (For promising portents, Norway is reclassifying Covid as just another respiratory ailment and moving on). Our southern border actions confirm that the government is not actually worried about Covid. Second, the porous environment is explained only by nefarious motivations. We easily have the capabilities and manpower to lock it down and we choose not to.

America is being intentionally lied to and destroyed. When will we finally take notice and take it back?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

