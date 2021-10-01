https://noqreport.com/2021/10/01/the-scheller-case-is-americas-dreyfus-affair/

A US Marine officer, Lt. Colonel Stuart Scheller, publicly criticized the Biden Administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan which left 13 servicemen and women dead at Kabul Airport.

He particularly targeted the top brass of the military, a military to which he devoted his energy and his life to serve, for their abysmal performance in the closing days of the Afghan withdrawal.

Scheller was relieved of his command shortly after he posted a video on Facebook demanding senior officers be held to account for their actions. In the video, Scheller said that he intended to resign his commission. Facebook video screengrab In the video, he is heard saying, “ I have been fighting for 17 years. I am willing to throw it all away to say to my senior leaders: I demand accountability.”

On September 27, Lt. Colonel Sheller was suddenly arrested and placed in solitary confinement in the military jail at Camp Lejeune, N.C., according to Marine Corps spokesman Capt. Sam Stephenson.

He is held incommunicado, under a gag order, unable even to speak with his parents.

Throwing people into solitary confinement has become, it seems, a repeatable tactic to the current Democrat enforcers.Under a previous Administration, and under the close, informed, and […]