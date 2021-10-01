https://www.dailywire.com/news/the-views-sunny-hostin-says-democrats-personal-abortion-stories-left-her-cringing-i-wasnt-convinced

“The View” host Sunny Hostin said Friday that the personal abortion stories Democrat congresswomen shared on Capitol Hill this week left her “cringing,” reminding her co-hosts that she believes life begins at conception.

Three prominent progressive congresswomen shared their abortion stories during testimony before the House Oversight Committee on Thursday in a hearing on “abortion rights and access.”

“These women are basically sharing a very personal story. They don’t have to do it, but they did it for the greater good,” host Joy Behar said Friday on ABC’s “The View,” asking her co-hosts whether they think the testimonies will “make people rethink the issue here, or are people’s minds already made up?”

“I don’t know, I don’t think that that testimony is going to change anyone’s minds,” Hostin responded. “I was sort of cringing at it because I do think it’s so personal. As everyone knows, I think that life begins at conception, and I just kept on thinking about the fact that babies were aborted. And I just, I wasn’t convinced by anything that was said, and I don’t think anyone would be.”

“I didn’t really like the fact that they were sharing that personal information even though I understand why they did,” Hostin added.

She noted that abortion rates have fallen dramatically in recent years, saying that this could be due to better birth control and better education around reproductive health.

Since a majority of Americans already believe abortion should be legal, “I’m not sure why that discussion was happening in Congress,” Hostin said.

During Thursday’s hearing, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) said that her doctors had told her that a pregnancy would be high-risk for her and her baby.

“For me, terminating my pregnancy was not an easy choice; the most difficult I’ve made in my life. But it was my choice. And that is what must be preserved for every pregnant person,” Jayapal said.

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) and Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) each described their abortion experiences as well.

“To all the black women and girls who have had abortions and will have abortions, we have nothing to be ashamed of,” Bush said. “We live in a society that has failed to legislate love and justice for us, so we deserve better, we demand better, we are worthy of better.”

“I’m sharing my story even though I truly believe it is personal and really nobody’s business and certainly not the business of politicians,” said Lee. “But I’m compelled to speak out because of the real risks of the clock being turned back to the days before Roe v. Wade, to the days when I was a teenager and had a back alley abortion in Mexico.”

Hostin’s co-host on “The View,” Ana Navarro, remarked that many women can give testimony from the opposite perspective of continuing a pregnancy even in challenging circumstances, such as a Down syndrome or other special needs diagnosis.

“What I think, though, is my Catholic faith, which is the foundation for how I feel about abortion, should not be imposed on anybody else because this is a country where there’s a separation of church and state,” Navarro said.

