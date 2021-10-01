https://hannity.com/media-room/tlaib-explodes-rashida-says-black-lives-matter-should-be-at-the-forefront-of-every-policy-in-america/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=tlaib-explodes-rashida-says-black-lives-matter-should-be-at-the-forefront-of-every-policy-in-america

Far-left Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib sounded-off at the US Capitol Thursday over Texas’ latest pro-life legislation, claiming Black Lives Matter should be at the “forefront of every policy that we ever do in this country.”

“Black Lives Matter should be very much at the forefront of every policy that we ever do in this country,” said Tlaib. “It can’t just be you carrying a sign or being on a commission… I want to tell you something. Over 40% of COVID deaths in my state are my black neighbors… Because of environmental racism, because they don’t have access to healthcare.”

Tlaib made national headlines earlier this week when she labeled Israel an “apartheid state,” a comment that sparked outrage in both parties.

“Israel is an apartheid state. Period,” posted Tlaib on Twitter.

Israel is an apartheid state. Period. https://t.co/Ifu8FwMna7 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) September 24, 2021

The House of Representatives voted last Thursday to provide $1 billion in foreign aid to Israel’s ‘Iron Dome’ Missile Defense System just hours after the progressive ‘Squad’ blocked the funding as part of a larger budget proposal.

“The measure cleared the House in a bipartisan vote of 420 to 9. Eight Democrats and one Republican voted against the funding for the missile defense system. Two other Democrats — Hank Johnson of Georgia and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York — voted ‘present,’” reports CBS News.

“I will not support an effort to enable and support war crimes, human rights abuses and violence,” said Rep. Rashida Tlaib. “We cannot be talking only about Israelis need for safety at a time when Palestinians are living under a violent apartheid system.”

House passes $1B Iron Dome funding after ‘Squad’ got it cut from spending bill https://t.co/5sQbfjgY3L pic.twitter.com/UCAw7Biw85 — New York Post (@nypost) September 23, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez, who changed her vote from no to present on Iron Dome at the last minute appears visibly upset. Appears to be crying on the House floor, in a hug with Rep. Jayapal — Marc Rod (@marcrod97) September 23, 2021

🔴 BREAKING: The U.S. House of Representatives has voted overwhelmingly to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system with 420 in favor, 9 opposed, and 2 present. — Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) September 23, 2021

Only in the warped mind of a radical, who would be thrilled with wiping Israel off the map, would support for Iron Dome (an entirely defensive system that protects innocent civilians from enemy attack) be equated with supporting war crimes, human rights abuses and violence. pic.twitter.com/wsgSHEbDkV — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) September 23, 2021

“I cannot allow one of my colleagues to stand on the floor of the House of Representatives and label the Jewish democratic state of Israel an apartheid state. I reject it,” fired back Democratic Congressman Ted Deutch of Florida. “Today, this caucus, this body, the House of Representatives will overwhelmingly stand with our ally, the state of Israel, in replenishing this defensive system. If you believe in human rights, if you believe in saving lives, Israeli lives and Palestinian lives, I say to my colleague who just besmirched our ally, then you will support this legislation.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

