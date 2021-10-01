https://thelibertyloft.com/2021/10/01/trump-files-request-for-reinstatement-of-twitter-account-in-florida-court/

Miami, FL — Donald Trump has asked a Florida court to force Twitter to reinstate his account while he sues them. The request came late on Friday in Miami, Florida.

Twitter took the unprecedented step to remove Trump from the platform amid the chaos surrounding the certification of the election in January. Twitter and Facebook both removed the President during that time, but Twitter took it much further.

As Trump states in his court filing, Twitter censored him as President and that the platform unequally applied rules to his account that it did not with others. Mainstream media and big tech coordinated the effort to silence Trump amid their claims that all his statements regarding the election were false.

Trump has remained off social media platforms since he was removed in January but has filed lawsuits against social media companies before today. This filing would be to reinstate Trump’s account while the lawsuit progresses through the courts.

Trump had over 88 million followers and was highly criticized for his tweets while in office. There has been much speculation that he may start his own platform, or join alternative social media networks. To date, he has not.

Bloomberg News reached out to Twitter, but the company did not comment on the court filing.

