Earlier today we told you that California Gov. Gavin Newsom will put in place a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all students in the state:

And please note how he’s masked up while touring the classroom:

But when it came time to make the announcement to the press, the mask is gone because COVID-19 doesn’t spread when speaking into a microphone or something:

He went on to say that “science matters”:

Except when it’s inconvenient to him and he just ditches the mask despite *his* mask mandate in place inside schools:

