https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/01/video-of-gov-newsoms-press-conference-announcing-a-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-for-kids-makes-it-even-more-absurd/

Earlier today we told you that California Gov. Gavin Newsom will put in place a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all students in the state:

Newsom will not as yet require CA teachers and staff to get vaccine even though their students will have to get the jab. pic.twitter.com/A3uFuGKc67 — Jill Tucker (@jilltucker) October 1, 2021

And please note how he’s masked up while touring the classroom:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom talks with 7th grade students at James Denman Middle School where he announced that California will become the first state in the nation to mandate students to have a COVID-19 vaccination in order to attend in person classes. 📸: @sullyfoto pic.twitter.com/nVDkHtMcRT — Getty Images News (@GettyImagesNews) October 1, 2021

But when it came time to make the announcement to the press, the mask is gone because COVID-19 doesn’t spread when speaking into a microphone or something:

California has announced the nation’s first statewide COVID-19 vaccination mandate for schoolchildren. https://t.co/KS5DIvofpZ pic.twitter.com/VW6Lv96ewb — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) October 1, 2021

He went on to say that “science matters”:

“Science matters and it matters when we have leaders who believe in science.” State ⁦@Scott_Wiener⁩ at student vaccine mandate announcement pic.twitter.com/yfqIfKoSE6 — Jill Tucker (@jilltucker) October 1, 2021

Except when it’s inconvenient to him and he just ditches the mask despite *his* mask mandate in place inside schools:

California Gov. @GavinNewsom announced today that CA will require teachers and students (K-12) in private and public schools to get the #COVID19 vaccine to attend in person classes. The mandate will go into effect following full FDA approval. pic.twitter.com/1tFp9V3BO0 — Justin Sullivan (@sullyfoto) October 1, 2021

***

Related:

Gavin Newsom announces that Calif. kids will be required to get COVID19 vaccine for school, because ‘this is about keeping our kids safe & healthy’ https://t.co/JDWUdaDUGA — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 1, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

