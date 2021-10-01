https://www.theepochtimes.com/washington-states-ban-on-single-use-plastic-bags-goes-into-effect-with-penalties-of-up-to-250_4026836.html

A ban on single-use plastic bags intended to encourage customers to use their own reusable bags when shopping will go into effect Friday across Washington state.

The ban passed the state Senate back in March 2019 and it was originally scheduled to begin on the first of this year but was delayed due supply chain issues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On July 13, Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee rescinded the proclamation and set the single-use plastic bag ban effective date for Oct. 1, 2021.

The measure prohibits single-use plastic bags in all retail and grocery stores, restaurants, takeout establishments, festivals, and markets, excluding food banks and food assistance programs, although the latter is still encouraged to reduce the use of single-use plastic carryout bags where possible.

Instead, stores can order different types of bags, such as recycled content paper or wheat straw paper reusable plastic bags, which will incur an 8-cent charge on the customer for each bag.

Such bags must meet the minimum standard of 40 percent post-consumer recycled content, or 40 percent wheat straw, or a combination of the two materials equal to 40 percent, while thick reusable plastic bags must be made of at least 20 percent post-consumer recycled content, be at least 2.25 mil thick, and be labeled on the bag with these specifications as well as with the word “Reusable.”

There are exceptions for consumer bulk items, produce, frozen food, meat, flowers and potted plants, prepared food or bakery items, and prescription drugs.

Newspaper bags, envelopes, door hangers, dry-cleaning bags, and bags sold in packages for food storage, garbage, or pet waste are also exempt from the plastic ban. Stores can also sell small paper bags (smaller than 882 cubic inches) but all paper bags must meet the 40 percent post-consumer recycled content or wheat straw minimum and be labeled with this percentage on the bag.

The Department of Ecology says the ban will reduce contamination in recycling and compost systems and promote the use of recycled content, while also “building consistency in policy and enforcement across the state” and “supporting the recycled paper industry.”

Members of the public will be able to inform authorities of any businesses that do not cooperate with the ban via an online reporting form. Businesses that repeatedly fail to comply with the ban may face penalties of up to $250.

Local bans are already in place in cities in Washington, including Seattle, Olympia, Tacoma, and Edmonds, The Seattle Times reports, but the new measure will override prior local laws.

Katabella Roberts Follow Katabella Roberts is a reporter currently based in Turkey. She covers news and business for The Epoch Times, focusing primarily on the United States.

