Education Secretary Miguel Cardona surprised countless parents across the United States Friday when he refused to affirm that parents “should be in charge” of their children’s education.

“Do you think parents should be in charge of their child’s education as the primary stakeholder?” asked one lawmaker.

“Educators have a role in determining educational programming,” said the Secretary.

Virginia Gubernatorial Candidate Terry McAuliffe made similar comments during a debate earlier this week.

McAuliffe debated his Republican challenger in Virginia this week where he weighed-in on the state’s education system, saying he doesn’t “think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

“I’m not going to let parents come into schools and take books out and make their own decisions. I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach,” McAuliffe told the crowd.

Terry McAuliffe: “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” pic.twitter.com/7S15pTv1gY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 28, 2021

The state’s school system has become a national focal point over issues like Critical Race Theory, the treatment of transgender children, and others.

Virginia’s Department of Education is also urging local districts across the commonwealth to abandon “gendered” events like the “Father-Daughter Dance” and other “sex-segregated activities.”

Watch Cardona’s comments above.

