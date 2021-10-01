https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/watch-italian-police-stand-solidarity-anti-vaccine-mandate-protestors/

A video posted on Twitter on September 26th reportedly shows Italian police officers taking off their riot gear and standing down in a show of solidarity after being confronted by a large group of anti-vaccine mandate protestors.

Members of the crowd erupted into applause and cheers as the police officers removed their helmets and took off their chest coverings.

Italy’s COVID passport mandate went into effect on October 1st, 2021, requiring all government and private-sector workers to show either proof of vaccination against the China Virus, a negative COVID test, or a recent recovery from COVID, or else they will be suspended from their jobs without pay.

Italians who ignore the mandate and choose to work without showing a health pass will be fined between $705-$1,175.

Based on this massive authoritarian overreach, it is clear that Italy’s prime minister Mario Draghi must be a fan of WW2-era fascist Italian dictator Benito Mussolini.

It’s so sad that millions of brave soldiers sacrificed their lives in WW2 to defeat fascism just to see it be implemented in Italy once again over a virus with a 99.9+% survival rate.

