On a recent episode of “The Rubin Report,” BlazeTV host Dave Rubin shared a clip of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling for Congress to pass “the full Obama agenda of building back better.”

“Nancy, you just said the quiet part out loud. You do know that Joe Biden is the guy that we’re supposed to think is the president and in charge of everything?” Dave joked.

“She meant Biden but she said Obama and, you know, this is now coming up all the time because anyone with half a brain realizes that Biden is not in charge, right, he’s just not,” Dave continued. “He’s the figurehead that they put out there to read, often poorly, off the teleprompter and mumble and stumble through anything that he’s doing. But you are now seeing what this really is about. And this is about Obama basically getting a third term.”

Dave brought up an interview in which former President Barack Obama told CBS’ Stephen Colbert that he’d have liked to have a “stand-in or front-man or front-woman and they had an earpiece in” so he could carry out a third term from behind the scenes.

“They tell you exactly what they’re doing,” Dave said. “So, if you wonder where this radical, crazy, leftist, progressive, ever-expanding state, $3.5 trillion equals zero, more and more climate shutdowns and masks and lockdowns and mandates … this has something to do with Barack Obama and his third term. I don’t think that is a conspiracy theory. Nancy Pelosi said it right there: “Obama’s build back better’ and Obama himself said he wanted a third term. Ugh! These people are gross.”

Watch the video clip below or find the full episode of “The Rubin Report” here:







