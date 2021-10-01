https://noqreport.com/2021/10/01/watch-tucker-carlson-exposes-australias-new-world-order/

On Thursday’s episode of his show FOX news host Tucker Carlson began by discussing the extreme oppression currently occurring in the country of Australia, a state once considered free now turned into an Orwellian nightmare.

Carlson began the monologue discussing his coverage of China’s extreme tyranny in the wake of COVID-19 back in March of 2020 before saying that Australia’s police state today virtually mirrors that of China at the beginning of the pandemic. A scene that then played featured an Australian man being arrested by police. The reason for his arrest? Walking a block away from his house – apparently the Australian no longer allows that. Police also told the man that he was arrested for not wearing a mask outdoors and that his claim that he took it off in order to smoke a cigarette is not a viable excuse. The show also played various conferences in the Australian media, including one where an official in New South Wales sending a menacing message to citizens who have elected to not take the COVID-19 jab.

“The message to the unvaccinated is that you will not achieve any freedom unless you get vaccinated… there will be individuals [sic] who choose not […]