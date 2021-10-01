https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/whitlock-dr-dre-snoop-dogg-and-the-super-bowl-halftime-show-will-be-a-celebration-of-lyrical-porn-and-the-satanic-race-religion

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are the Hugh Hefner and Larry Flynt of rap music. They’re pornographers, all four of them. Hefner and Flynt dominated the visual form of pornography. Dre and Snoop earned fame and fortune dominating lyrical pornography.

You’ll read that as a harsh rebuke of the Four Horsemen of Smut. But I am not a hypocrite.

I wrote for Playboy magazine. In June 2008, my name appeared on its cover alongside a lovely photo of a model, Jayde Nicole. Years ago, I attended two parties at Hefner’s mansion. I’ve socialized with women who graced the magazine’s pages.

Dr. Dre is the only celebrity who has made me feel starstruck. His mastery of music and beat amazes me. In the 1990s, I shook his hand at a Mike Tyson fight and mumbled a few words signifying astonishment and admiration.

I don’t have a problem with Dre, Snoop, Hef, or Flynt. At one time, I adored and supported their work. Even today, in all honesty, I’d have to categorize their art as an occasional guilty pleasure, sins of solitude and seclusion.

I do have a problem with Dre and Snoop performing at halftime of the Super Bowl. Pornography and pornographers are unworthy of America’s biggest stage.

Yesterday, the NFL announced that Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and R&B singer Mary J. Blige will perform at halftime of Super Bowl LVI. The announcement was greeted as a historic moment of progress, a triumphant landmark in black culture. The country’s strongest pop culture force — the NFL, the No. 1 TV show on five different networks — wrapped its arms around commercial hip-hop music. The conservative and previously traditional NFL embraced the musical genre that defines the liberal NBA.

Free at last, free at last, thank Sodom and Gomorrah, the NFL will let lyrical pornography blast!

We can only hope that censors won’t stop Dre, Snoop, Slim Shady, and Kendrick from repeatedly shouting n***a, bitch, hoe, and motherf***a in front of 100 million Americans. Or maybe a Black Lives Matter flag will fly as Dre brags about never hesitating to put a n***a on his back as gunfire blares in the background.

This is not progress. This is not a great moment in American history, NFL history, or black history. The Super Bowl halftime will be a satanic ritual, a celebration of America’s moral decay.

I’m not saying that as an outsider, as someone with a severe disdain for hip-hop music. I’m saying it as an insider. I’m saying it because I know the music quite well. I own virtually every song Dr. Dre ever produced. I know Snoop’s catalogue of music nearly as well. The same goes for Eminem. It’s a musical collection of old Playboy and Hustler magazines.

It’s hedonism, materialism, immorality, and violence in rhyme form set to music. It’s the soundtrack for a movie about Sodom and Gomorrah.

How did this happen? How did a country founded in Judeo-Christian values come to legitimize pornography and allow pornographers to sit atop our cultural throne?

Hefner and Flynt never occupied the space Dre, Snoop, and Jay Z share. Despite their wealth, Hefner and Flynt remained outsiders. They weren’t public friends with presidents (Jay Z and Barack Obama). They weren’t center stage at major mainstream cultural events. They were kept in their lane. They were pornographers, guilty pleasures to be experienced in the shadows.

Hefner and Flynt did not have the right complexion for the connection white liberals have afforded black rappers.

The left has cleverly established race as America’s new religion of choice, replacing Christianity. Black is the highest denomination of the left’s race religion. Their doctrine argues that bowing to blackness is a righteous and responsible response to America’s history of racism.

Anything framed as black cannot be chastised, criticized, or shunned. To do so would be blasphemous and racist. Through hip-hop, pornography has been wrapped in black packaging. Through hip-hop, a self-destructive culture has been wrapped in black packaging.

Music that promotes the degradation and exploitation of black people has been framed as the salvation and glorification of black people.

No one can safely challenge this despicable orthodoxy. I watched a white female host on the NFL Network celebrate alongside Michael Irvin the announcement that Dre and Snoop would host the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime.

Has she heard Snoop rap that “bitches ain’t shit but hoes and tricks/lick on these nuts and suck the dick”? Does she remember Dre’s lyrics on the N.W.A. song “One Less Bitch”?

We’re in the MeToo era and everyone is going to catch amnesia about Dr. Dre’s violent assault on Dee Barnes in the 1990s?

That’s the power of the race religion. Dr. Dre is black. His history of violence toward women is irrelevant. I’m all about forgiveness and people moving past their mistakes. But Dre’s 2015 album “Compton” featured Eminem rapping about making the women he rapes orgasm.

The race religion is killing America. The Alphabet Mafia — BLM-LGBTQ-CRT — has wrapped every issue in black packaging. Earlier this week, Playboy magazine promoted a bunny outfit using a young black man as the model. The gay and transgender issues have been framed as a black issue.

We’re being used to promote causes that defy God and the principles taught in the Bible.

But you go right ahead and celebrate Dre and Snoop performing at halftime of the Super Bowl. Keep being a useful idiot in the race religion.

Black power!

