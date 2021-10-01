https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/01/who-said-it-better-jen-psaki-or-donald-trump/

SHOT. . .

Remember when Dems and the media went nuts when then-President Trump defended his retweets as no big deal?

Pres. Trump: “That was a retweet, I’ll put it out there. People can decide for themselves.” @SavannahGuthrie: “I don’t get that. You’re the president. You’re not, like, someone’s crazy uncle who can just retweet whatever.” #TrumpTownHall pic.twitter.com/Im0QFy7VOU — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 16, 2020

CHASER. . .

That’s now the official policy of the Biden White House:

Psaki on White House chief of staff Ron Klain’s retweet about progressive support for the Build Back Better agenda: “Sometimes a retweet is nothing more than that, saying the agenda is good.” — David Smith (@SmithInAmerica) October 1, 2021

LOL:

I thought the era of White House press secretaries saying RTs don’t equal endorsements was over. But today Jen Psaki is telling @AnnieLinskey not to read too much into the chief of staff’s Twitter feed. https://t.co/tCI6lAmU3X — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) October 1, 2021

FWIW, here’s what chief of staff Ronald Klain retweeted:

And here’s Psaki getting snippy with the journo who asked the question:

Psaki: You have caught us. Ron Klain retweeted to send a secret message to the country that we were litigating against ourselves and arguing against our agenda pic.twitter.com/Yvqqm69OEY — Acyn (@Acyn) October 1, 2021

***

