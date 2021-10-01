https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/01/who-said-it-better-jen-psaki-or-donald-trump/

SHOT. . .

Remember when Dems and the media went nuts when then-President Trump defended his retweets as no big deal?

CHASER. . .

That’s now the official policy of the Biden White House:

LOL:

FWIW, here’s what chief of staff Ronald Klain retweeted:

And here’s Psaki getting snippy with the journo who asked the question:

