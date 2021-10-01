https://noqreport.com/2021/10/01/will-unvaxxed-get-hit-with-higher-insurance-charges/

Editor’s Note: In the article below, Dr. Joseph Mercola analyzes what’s happening in the industry and how doctors and insurance companies are changing how they handle unvaccinated patients. I’ll briefly add to his fact-based analysis with my emotional response. My gut tells me that every avenue through which they can punish the unvaccinated, they will. We have to assume that and preemptively fight every draconian measure that tries to force the injections into our arms. Even the vaccinated need to keep ongoing booster shots in mind when they ask themselves whether they should support the expansion of authoritarianism in America. With that said, here’s Dr. Mercola…

STORY AT-A-GLANCE

August 25, 2021, Delta Air Lines announced that unvaccinated employees who are on the company health plan will have a $200 monthly surcharge added

A number of federal statutes — including the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) — prohibit group health plans and insurers from discriminating against individuals based on health factors

However, by making COVID-19 injections a requirement of the company’s wellness program, Delta may be able to skirt legal issues

It’s possible that Delta’s decision to penalize people for choosing to avoid a COVID-19 injection could be seen as a form of coercion, as the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission requires that penalties not be so large as to be coercive

Delta’s surcharge for unvaccinated employees also neglects to differentiate those who choose not to get injected because they already have natural immunity from a prior COVID-19 infection

If reducing health care costs is the goal, Delta could offer their employees access to inexpensive early COVID-19 treatment and ensure such costs are covered by their health insurance plans

Million-dollar raffles. Free beer and doughnuts. $100 cash. Even a TikTok contest.1 These are just a few examples of the “incentives” being offered to entice people into getting a COVID-19 injection. Putting aside the fact that incentives are ethically suspect, an example of exploitation2 and, like coercion, are a method to get people to do what you want,3 statewide incentives programs have had no effect on daily injection rates.4

Since that didn’t work, the powers that be are moving away from incentives and toward disincentives — like job loss, loss of privileges and higher health insurance costs — to get a needle in every arm.

Delta Air Lines Charges Extra $200 a Month to Unvaxxed

August 25, 2021, Delta Air Lines announced that unvaccinated employees who are on the company health plan will have a $200 monthly surcharge added, effective November 1, 2021. It’s said that in the two weeks after Delta made the announcement, 20% of Delta’s unvaccinated employees had since gotten the injection, raising the company’s injection rate from 74% to 78%.5

In an employee memo, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian defended the significant premium hike for unvaccinated employees, stating, “The average hospital stay for COVID-19 has cost Delta $50,000 per person. This surcharge will be necessary to address the financial risk the decision to not vaccinate is creating for our company.”6

It’s yet another example of the injection-only mindset that has proliferated since the start of the pandemic. In the U.S. and much of the world, COVID-19 is still being regarded as a disease that should only be treated once a person is hospitalized. At that point, the person is already seriously ill and has missed the opportunity for inexpensive, early treatment options that have shown significant success in reducing rates of hospitalization and death.7

If reducing health care costs is the goal, Delta could offer their employees access to inexpensive early COVID-19 prevention and treatment and ensure such costs are covered by their health insurance plans. Early treatment isn’t even mentioned, however, and many employees will be reluctant or unable to absorb an extra $200 a month on top of their regular insurance premium.

A number of federal statutes — including the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) — prohibit group health plans and insurers from discriminating against individuals based on health factors.

However, by making COVID-19 injections a requirement of the company’s wellness program,8 Delta may be able to skirt legal issues,9 as they’re “rewarding” members who participate in the wellness program by letting them avoid the premium surcharge hoisted on the unvaccinated.

Is Delta’s Surcharge Coercion?

One of the principles of the Nuremberg Code is that humans must give voluntary consent when participating in medical experiments, and that consent must be given, among other things, “without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, over-reaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion.”10

As an emergency use authorization, the mass jab administration constitutes a research trial. While the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 jab received FDA approval August 23, 2021, the injection’s approval represents the fastest approval in history,11 granted less than four months after Pfizer filed for licensing May 7, 2021.12 So for all intents and purposes, it’s still in the research phase.

It’s quite possible that Delta’s decision to penalize people for choosing to avoid a COVID-19 injection could be seen as a form of coercion. While health insurance companies have long charged higher premiums based on factors like smoking, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission requires that penalties not be so large as to be coercive.13

Delta’s $200 a month surcharge does not appear to meet this federal requirement. As Axios reported:14

“Rewards and penalties in a wellness program also can’t exceed 30% of the cost of employee-only coverage, which in 2020 averaged $7,470, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Delta’s $200-a-month penalty, or $2,400 for the year, exceeds 30% of that average and would more than double the average worker contribution. Other companies have been contemplating much lower surcharges.

… The policy might not even affect all Delta employees, based on a closer read of the company’s language. Delta specifically said this will apply to unvaccinated workers in its ‘account-based health care plan,’ which presumably are only those who have some type of health savings account.”

What About People Who Are Naturally Immune?

Delta’s surcharge for unvaccinated employees also neglects to differentiate those who choose not to get injected because they already have natural immunity from a prior COVID-19 infection. This is likely to prompt more than a few lawsuits, especially since it’s been shown that natural immunity may protect you significantly better than an injection.

Data presented July 17, 2021, to the Israeli Health Ministry revealed that, of the more than 7,700 COVID-19 cases reported since May 2021, only 72 occurred in people who had previously had COVID-19 — a rate of less than 1%. In contrast, more than 3,000 cases — or approximately 40% — occurred in people who had received a COVID-19 vaccine.15 As reported by Israeli National News:

“With a total of 835,792 Israelis known to have recovered from the virus, the 72 instances of reinfection amount to 0.0086% of people who were already infected with COVID.

By contrast, Israelis who were vaccinated were 6.72 times more likely to get infected after the shot than after natural infection, with over 3,000 of the 5,193,499, or 0.0578%, of Israelis who were vaccinated getting infected in the latest wave.”

In other words, those who were vaccinated were nearly 700% more likely to develop COVID-19 than those who had natural immunity from a prior infection — and this is largely in response to the Delta variant.16 While it’s not surprising that Delta hasn’t made this distinction, considering that U.S. health officials have also refused to do so, penalizing a person for not receiving an injection they don’t need is an ethical nightmare.

Worse still, other airlines, including United Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, have said they’ll mandate COVID-19 injections for employees,17 whether they’re already naturally immune or not.

Health Insurers Passing COVID-19 Costs Back to Patients

At the beginning of the pandemic, most private health insurers waived out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 treatment. Among Americans with health insurance, 88% would have received COVID-19 care for free if they were hospitalized.18 This is no longer the case, however.

According to research by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), 72% of the two largest insurers in each state are no longer waiving the cost of COVID-19 treatment, and another 10% plan to phase out waivers by the end of October 2021.19 KFF took this as an opportunity to warn unvaccinated people that they’re likely to see higher medical bills:20

“… as vaccines have become widely available to adults in the U.S. and health care utilization has rebounded more generally, health insurers may no longer face political or public relations pressure to continue waiving costs for COVID-19 treatment.

As more waivers expire, more people hospitalized for COVID-19 — the vast majority of whom are unvaccinated — will likely receive significant medical bills for their treatment.”

Media reports keep referring to the pandemic as a crisis of the unvaccinated, but this is simply inaccurate, since COVID-19 continues to affect and spread among those who have been vaccinated. The CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) posted online July 30, 2021 details an outbreak of COVID-19 that occurred in Barnstable County, Massachusetts — 74% of the cases occurred in fully vaccinated people.21

Not only that, the CDC’s definition of “fully” vaccinated skews the unvaccinated numbers: You are not considered fully vaccinated until at least two weeks have passed since you received the last dose of your chosen vaccine’s recommendations. Otherwise, you’re simply listed as unvaccinated. That means that numerous people who have had both injections could still be reported as unvaccinated if they become ill less than 14 days after getting their last shot.22

Even with that definition, it’s not only unvaccinated people who are being hospitalized for COVID-19. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1,271 new COVID-19 hospitalizations occur daily among fully vaccinated adults.23

The real tragedy here is how many of those hospitalizations could have been prevented if people were offered prompt, early treatment for COVID-19 at the first signs of illness, such as that recommended by the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Working Group (FLCCC).24

Will Your Doctor Refuse to Treat You Unless You Get the Jab?

Dr. Linda Marraccini in South Miami, Florida, announced that she would no longer treat patients who have not received at least one COVID-19 injection, stating that “the health of the public takes priority over the rights of any given individual in this situation.”25 But does it?

Marraccini said she would make exceptions for people with a “valid medical reason” not to get injected, but what about people with natural COVID-19 immunity? Why should they be exposed to the risks of the jabs if they’re already immune? An equally worthy question applies to children and young people, who are at low risk from COVID-19 but could be harmed by the vaccination.

Because of the risk of the formation of blood clots in your vessels following COVID-19 injections, Sucharit Bhakdi, a retired professor, microbiologist and infectious disease and immunology specialist who, along with several other doctors and scientists, formed Doctors for COVID Ethics, believes that giving the COVID-19 injection to children is a crime: “Do not give it to children because they have absolutely no possibility to defend themselves.

If you give it to your child you are committing a crime.”26 Due to myocarditis risks in youth, Britain’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) is also taking a precautionary approach for COVID-19 injections among 12- to 15-year-olds. Wei Shen Lim, COVID-19 chair for JCVI, stated, “The margin of benefit is considered too small to support universal Covid-19 vaccination for this age group at this time.”27

Dr. Jason Valentine of Alabama, also announced that he would stop seeing unvaccinated patients beginning October 1, 2021.28

“We do not yet have any great treatments for severe disease, but we do have great prevention with vaccines,” he said in a letter to his patients, parroting the misleading propaganda that ignores the early treatment protocols that have had great success in treating COVID-19 illness before it gets serious29 — and the fact that the injections’ effectiveness is quickly waning.30

Parents have been facing this type of discrimination for years — having pediatricians refuse to treat their children if they weren’t vaccinated according to the CDC’s federal vaccination schedule — but it’s disheartening to see the practice continuing and putting more people at risk of not receiving the health care that they need.

Fortunately, there are many other physicians who believe in the Hippocratic Oath, which requires doctors to treat all patients as best they can, and the protection of medical freedom, so unvaccinated individuals don’t have to feel cornered into making a particular health care decision in order to receive medical care.

Help Support Vaccine Awareness Week

The 12th Annual Vaccine Awareness Week from September 26 to October 2, 2021, will feature important information about vaccine science, policy and law that you can share with your family and friends.

With every donation you make during Vaccine Awareness Week, you can help support the legal right to make an informed, voluntary decision about vaccinations. During this week, we’ll match your donations up to $100,000 to the National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC), a nonprofit charity advocating for vaccine safety and informed consent rights since 1982.

With aggressive efforts by government working with pharmaceutical corporations and medical trade groups to mandate COVID-19 vaccines and partnering with Silicon Valley and corporate media to censor public conversations about vaccination and health, it is critical for you to act now to protect your legal right to make informed, voluntary vaccine choices.

Thankfully, NVIC provides the public with independent, well-referenced information on vaccines and advocates for the inclusion of vaccine safety and informed consent protections in the public health system.

Last year, NVIC sponsored the groundbreaking 5th International Public Conference on Vaccination: Protecting Health & Autonomy in the 21st Century.

The conference featured 51 speakers from around the world talking about the coronavirus pandemic and defending liberty in late 2020, just before the government granted vaccine manufacturers an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to distribute experimental COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. You can watch or listen to the conference for free here.

Resources Where You Can Learn More

NVIC Advocacy Portal — Become a registered user of this unique free online communications network that electronically connects you directly with your own legislators and emails you action alerts with talking points so you can be an effective vaccine choice advocate in your state.You can use it to inform your legislators about why it is necessary to protect vaccine exemptions and your legal right to make voluntary vaccine decisions for yourself and your children.

Ask 8 Vaccine Information Kiosk — Download brochures and reports on vaccination and how to recognize vaccine reaction symptoms, as well as posters and web badges that you can share with your family and friends. Access the illustrated and fully referenced “Guide to Reforming Vaccine Policy & Law” to educate your legislator when you advocate for vaccine informed consent rights.

State Law & Vaccine Requirements — You can easily obtain your state’s current vaccine policies and laws here.

Vaccine Reaction Reporting — Search for and read descriptions of vaccine reaction reports made to the federal vaccine adverse events reporting system (VAERS). Make a vaccine reaction report to NVIC.

Cry for Vaccine Freedom Wall — Read real life stories from people who have been threatened, bullied and sanctioned for trying to make voluntary decisions about vaccination for themselves or their minor children. Post your own experience.

Guide to Flu & Flu Vaccines — This “Mini Guide to influenza & Flu Vaccines” is a brief summary of facts about influenza and influenza vaccines.

Sources and Resources:

Too Few Are Telling the Truth

Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.

I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.

The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.

We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), and Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCO). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.

Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would break away. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken away from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn





Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

