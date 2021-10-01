https://www.theblaze.com/news/pro-abortion-vandals-spray-paint-church

Mark Evevard — youth director for Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Boulder, Colorado — described the wave of emotions that hit him after seeing for the first time the pro-abortion destruction that vandals wreaked upon his church,

KCNC-TV reported.



Image source: YouTube screenshot

“You’re sad, but then I was angry. Then my heart kind of went out for them as far as you’ve got to be really hurting to do this kind of destruction,” Evevard told the station. “This is people who were obviously hurting and angry.”



Image source: YouTube screenshot

What happened?

KCNC said vandals early Wednesday morning toppled a field full of crosses — a pro-life display — and spray-painted pro-abortion and other messages all over the property.

“It was a lot worse than I thought it would be,” Evevard added to the station. “Seeing the church and the front doors of the church and the side of the church, that was kind of saddening seeing that.”

Bruce Firtha — a parishioner who has attended Mass at Sacred Heart of Mary for more than a decade — was hurt by what he saw, KCNC reported.

“All of this graffiti and stuff is very much unexpected,” Firtha told the station. “Very, very sad. I pray for these people.”



Image source: YouTube screenshot

Crosses toppled, trampled



KCNC said the church placed thousands of crosses in the ground near South Boulder Road for Respect Life Month — but many of them were trampled and toppled and damaged as part of the vandalism.







Pro-Abortion Vandalism Targets Sacred Heart Of Mary In Boulder



youtu.be



The station said a woman vandalized a similar display a few years back by driving through the field of crosses.

“I’m sure our crosses were a little bit of a trigger for people; they always are,” Evevard told KCNC. “People struggle with that, but most people have been pretty polite. They respect that you have a right to free speech, and you can do whatever you want on your own property.”

Encouragement from strangers

But Evevard shared with KCNC that despite the hatred behind the vandalism, total strangers offered him comfort.

One guy “drove up, and he just goes, ‘I’m so sorry.’ He said, ‘This is so wrong,'” Evevard told the station, adding that he was “just really encouraged by that.”

Anything else?

The Archdiocese in Denver reported that more than 20 parishes have been hit by some kind of crime since the beginning of 2020, the station said, adding that examples included vandalism and theft — but that the cases are not thought to be linked.

“It’s kind of a sad reminder of the world we live in today,” Evevard noted to KCNC.

(H/T:

LifeNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

