https://www.infowars.com/posts/alive-and-well-border-patrol-horse-unit-still-operates-despite-being-banned-by-biden-admin-after-whipping-hoax-media-reports/
About The Author
Related Posts
CNN Fake News Pusher Brian Stelter: Stop ‘Doing Your Own Research’
September 21, 2021
Ex-School Resource Officer Arrested After She’s Accused of Soliciting Teen for Sex
September 11, 2021
Medical Dictator Biden: To Get Back to Normal, 97%-98% of Americans Must Be Vaccinated
September 27, 2021
Covid Tyranny Meets Resistance Worldwide [Special Video Report]
August 24, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy