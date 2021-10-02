http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/0yrc8VoHXSE/Antonio-is-one-of-the-most-prolific-migrant-16504435.php
MATAMOROS, Mexico – The smuggler led a single-file line of migrants toward the border, instructing them to hold hands. He filmed them as they moved almost silently through the brush, as they waded across the Rio Grande, as Border Patrol agents chased them down a dirt road.
Then he turned the camera on himself. Filling the screen, with a wide, toothy smile, was the face of a teenage boy.