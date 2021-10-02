http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/VWaWlxIj8_A/

Part of the concern is the borders drawn by the United States. The Navajo Nation, which spans 27,413 square miles, completely surrounds the Hopi Reservation, with an area of ​​2,532 square miles. The population of the Navajo Nation is also much larger, with over 399,000 registered members in and out of the reserve, compared to 19,000 for the Hopi tribe.

Ancestral migration routes obscured by the dawn of time have also left their own legacy. While some Navajo creation stories suggest that their ancestors entered the world at a sacred site in northwestern New Mexico, other accounts suggest that the Navajo arrived in the southwest between 1100 and 1500 in the part of an Athabascan migration from what is now Canada.

This would make Navajo newcomers to the Hopi. “The Hopi say of the Navajo, ‘They arrived just yesterday,” said Mr. Honani, the manager of the Hopi range.

As the drought continues, the herds of feral horses in the two reserves have become another point of contention. Like cattle, horses consume water supplies coveted by farmers and households.

