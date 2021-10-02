https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/02/aside-from-wearing-a-mask-while-driving-alone-what-is-the-most-absurd-thing-youve-witnessed-a-human-do-involving-covid/

Bruce in Key West posed this question over on his account and we thought we’d share some of the answers with you because we’re about 18 months into this whole pandemic and the virus theater just won’t stop.

I’ll go first:

Others have seen this, too:

And on a bicycle:

Masks while swimming in the ocean has to be a special kind of dumb especially since they’re from the same family:

This is just gross but LOL:

Poor dog:

What will these Karens do once the pandemic ends?

Maybe the smoke kills Covid?

Well, cloth masks are literally made out of the same material as cloth napkins:

Yeah, this charade inside restaurants has to end:

And the No. 1 answer: Listening to Anthony Fauci:

