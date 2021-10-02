https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/02/aside-from-wearing-a-mask-while-driving-alone-what-is-the-most-absurd-thing-youve-witnessed-a-human-do-involving-covid/

Bruce in Key West posed this question over on his account and we thought we’d share some of the answers with you because we’re about 18 months into this whole pandemic and the virus theater just won’t stop.

Aside from wearing a mask while driving alone, what is the most absurd thing you’ve witnessed a human do involving COVID? — Bruce In Key West (@BCinKW) October 1, 2021

I’ll go first:

masked on a scooter but no helmet — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) October 1, 2021

Others have seen this, too:

Not only that, but with no gloves and riding on the wrong side of the road AGAINST traffic. — MetalSD_68🏒🐧 (@MetalSD_68) October 2, 2021

And on a bicycle:

masked on a bicycle WITH the helmet hanging on the handle bars. pic.twitter.com/HH6nNiwyFw — WheelmanForHire (@WheelmanForHire) October 1, 2021

Masks while swimming in the ocean has to be a special kind of dumb especially since they’re from the same family:

Masks while swimming in the ocean. A whole family. In the ocean. Swimming. At the beach…in the ocean. — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) October 1, 2021

This is just gross but LOL:

Kid in the grocery store had his mask on. He pulled it down, picked his nose, looked at it, flicked the booger, and pulled the mask back up. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) October 1, 2021

Poor dog:

wipe their dog with a wet wipe after someone else touched it (pretty sure this was for their own benefit and not for the dog’s) https://t.co/wFVgk22qHf — デボラ Debbie דבורה (@mosesmosesmoses) October 1, 2021

What will these Karens do once the pandemic ends?

Saw a woman yell at a child for playing alone outside without a mask. https://t.co/9ImTWVanWg — Emdubya Hunter (@m_w_hunter) October 2, 2021

Maybe the smoke kills Covid?

Pull down the mask to smoke a cigarette. I mean… choose the method of your destruction, I guess. — Susan Bagwell – I write things. (@SweetieWalker) October 1, 2021

Well, cloth masks are literally made out of the same material as cloth napkins:

I saw someone eating a cheeseburger with two both hands while using on hand to pull their mask down while touching not only the inside but also the outside of the mask in between bites. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) October 2, 2021

Yeah, this charade inside restaurants has to end:

The continued masking of employees while guests can be free makes me irrationally angry. pic.twitter.com/T7Noe6LNj6 — Rae A (@xrae) October 1, 2021

And the No. 1 answer: Listening to Anthony Fauci:

Listening to Anthony Fauci. — Squirrely wrath, Doctor of the Philosophical Arts (@Yo_Squirrely) October 1, 2021

