https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/bald-democrat-ayanna-pressley-wants-medicare-cover-wigs/

Democrat Ayanna Pressley wants Medicare to cover wigs.

Pressley reportedly lost her hair due to disease.

Unlike many private insurance plans, Medicare does not currently cover the cost of wigs. Massachusetts Representative Ayanna Pressley would like to change that.

TRENDING: UPDATE: Court Denies Bail to Jeremy Brown Until Next Tuesday – Former Green Beret Was Arrested Thursday After He Earlier Refused FBI Request to Be Informant Plant at Jan. 6 Rallies

“[To] be bald as a woman really does disrupt conventional and societal norms of what is appropriate, what is professional, what is attractive, what is feminine,” Pressley — who has hair-loss causing autoimmune disease alopecia — told Vanity Fair in an interview Thursday. The same day, she unveiled a bill requiring Medicare to pay for wigs for those experiencing hair loss due to disease or medical treatments.

“It’s so much more than cosmetic,” the Massachusetts congresswoman and “Squad” member said of being bald and female. “It takes a real toll.”