https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/10/02/judge-asks-prosecutors-why-jan-6-protesters-are-being-treated-worse-than-blm-rioters-1143057/

Get the latest BPR news delivered free to your inbox daily. SIGN UP HERE

CHECK OUT WeThePeople.store for best SWAG!

A federal judge appointed to his post in 2017 by then-President Donald Trump reportedly dropped a stunning truth bomb about the Jan. 6th rioters during a sentencing hearing Friday for convicted Jan. 6th rioter Danielle Doyle.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden noted that prosecutors have been treating the Jan. 6th rioters who’d rioted for a single day significantly harsher than the Black Lives Matter and Antifa rioters who’d rioted for an entire summer and longer.

The judge specifically “questioned why federal prosecutors had not brought more cases against those accused in 2020 summertime protests, reading out statistics on riot cases in the nation’s capital that were not prosecuted,” according to the Associated Press.

He also accused the D.C. prosecutors who were present in his courtroom that day of having fallen prey to the same inconsistency.

“I think the U.S. attorney would have more credibility if it was even-handed in its concern about riots and mobs in this city,” McFadden said.

There is clearly a reluctance by many local officials to prosecute violent protesters. Cities like Atlanta have dropped charges against protesters. Most of the charges brought for violent protests in the wake of the killing of George Floyd were dismissed. https://t.co/CFSNUTt69t — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 4, 2021

And so, frustrated by this inconsistency, the judge ultimately chose on Friday to buck the prosecution’s demand that Doyle be sentenced to months of house arrest and instead sentenced her to just probation — the exact same sentence granted to many of the so-called “peaceful protesters” from last year.

Or, rather, the “peaceful protesters” who hadn’t just had their charges outright dropped.

Despite the light sentence for Doyle, McFadden did have some tough words for her.

He accused her of “acting like those looters and rioters last year” who made “us all feel less safe” and called her actions a “national embarrassment.”

The evidence against Doyle includes surveillance footage showing her “climbing through a window from the outside into the interior of the U.S. Capitol building.”

Once inside, she can be seen non-threateningly “walking down an interior staircase of the Capitol building, known as the Supreme Court Chambers stairs, holding a cellphone in her right hand” — almost as if sightseeing.

And that’s about it …

Meanwhile, many of the BLM/Antifa rioters from last year were seen harassing and/or assaulting bystanders, looting/vandalizing stores, setting fire to buildings, shutting down city traffic, etc.

Doyle was extremely lucky to receive McFadden as a judge. On the same day she was sentenced, Obama appointee U.S. District Judge James Boasberg sentenced another Jan. 6th rioter, Andrew Ryan Bennett, to three months of house arrest.

And earlier in the week, Boasberg “sentenced Derek Jancart and Erik Rau, friends from Ohio, to 45 days in jail,” according to the AP.

Boasberg drew widespread criticism from the right back in March when he refused an injunction request from pro-life activists with Students for Life and the Frederick Douglass Foundation who’d been arrested a year earlier while trying to paint “Black Preborn Lives Matter” on the streets of D.C.

The pro-life activists had defended their actions by recalling how D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser had allowed “Black Lives Matter” to be painted on the streets of D.C.

At the time of their arrest, experts slammed the “viewpoint discrimination.”

D.C. mayor, police ‘violated clearly established 1st Amd. precedent’ on political street murals, expert says https://t.co/o0MrjAmFbP via @BIZPACReview — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) August 6, 2020

“I think it’s going to become clear as legal proceedings, which are probably inevitable, proceed on this matter that the city and its law enforcement have violated clearly established First Amendment precedent that bars treating similarly situated circumstances of free speech differently,” attorney Harmeet Kaur Dhillon said.

Alliance Defending Freedom senior counsel Denise Harle concurred.

“Students for Life of America engaged in forms of expression similar to what is practiced by other groups and permitted by the local government. Washington, D.C., cannot exclude pro-life individuals from exercising their constitutionally protected freedom to peacefully share their views, even if those views are not shared by those in power,” Harle noted.

McFadden, a critic of inconsistencies, would likely agree. But Boasberg, an Obama appointee, clearly doesn’t.

Following Boasberg’s ruling, Students for Life president Kristan Hawkins issued a statement to The Washington Times slamming the judge.

“We are disappointed that the free speech rights of pro-life Americans in our nation’s capital are not being protected and respected. It matters whether alternative points of views to those in power are heard and whether every place where groups are allowed to express themselves be open to all of us,” she said.

McFadden, meanwhile, last made headlines when he threw out Democrats’ lawsuit over border wall funding in 2019:

Pelosi, House Dems handed rare court defeat when judge throws out lawsuit over border wall funding https://t.co/TKrKju3zH6 — Conservative News (@BIZPACReview) June 4, 2019

All this comes as the Jan. 6th rioters who still remain locked up continue to raise concerns about the allegedly brutal treatment they’re facing behind bars.

see all) Latest posts by Vivek Saxena

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

