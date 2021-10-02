https://www.oann.com/biden-says-he-hopes-republicans-will-not-be-irresponsible-and-refuse-to-raise-debt-limit/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-says-he-hopes-republicans-will-not-be-irresponsible-and-refuse-to-raise-debt-limit



U.S. President Joe Biden talks to reporters as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi watches after the president met with Democratic lawmakers at the U.S. Capitol to promote his bipartisan infrastructure bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY U.S. President Joe Biden talks to reporters as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi watches after the president met with Democratic lawmakers at the U.S. Capitol to promote his bipartisan infrastructure bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

October 2, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday that he hopes Republicans in Congress will not be irresponsible and refuse to raise the debt limit as a legislative deadline approaches.

Biden said at the White House before heading to Delaware that he would work hard to get both the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the wider reconciliation bill passed and bring progressives and moderates in his Democratic party together.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

