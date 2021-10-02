https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/10/brazilian-president-warns-vaccine-passports-will-lead-to-population-control/

When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine and debating implementing some sort of passport system, the Democrats can’t do enough to promote their agenda. Promising that a vaccine passport would help fight the virus and stop the spread of COVID-19, many liberals have endorsed the idea, even though any type of system would ultimately discriminate against those who wish not to get vaccinated. While President Joe Biden continues to list the benefits, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro recently blasted the vaccine passport system being proposed in his country, saying it will eventually lead to population control.

Although President Bolsonaro didn’t mention America by name, his argument against vaccine passports is important for any country. Explaining his trepidation, Bolsonaro said, “These governors of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Palo, Goias…You would issue a decree through the vaccine passport, that is, only those who are vaccinated can go to school, only those who are vaccinated can do such a thing.”

Knowing that fighting the COVID-19 virus is important, President Bolsonaro doesn’t want to stop research and advancements, he is just concerned about citizens giving up their freedoms. “Guys, either we have freedom or we don’t. And the story says: that anyone who gives up a part of their freedom for security, ends up without freedom and without security.”

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro: “If you are accepting this vaccination passport, another requirement will come soon, and another and another…and you know where it will stop then…POPULATION CONTROL.” pic.twitter.com/8q86KDNPOe — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) October 1, 2021

Bolsonaro didn’t stop there as he continued to list the potential consequences of requiring vaccine passports, claiming it will lead to population control.“If you are accepting of this vaccination passport, another requirement will come soon and another and another… and you know where it will stop then…population control. The people who most accused me of being a dictator are the ones who are doing it now.”

While some might believe that the Brazilian President is overreacting, it should be noted that Israel recently required a Green Pass for all vaccinated citizens. First, citizens only need to be fully vaccinated. Now, the Israeli government changed the policy to make the passes invalid until citizens get the additional booster shot.

