https://justthenews.com/government/congress/breakthrough-covid-infections-continue-hamper-congress?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

More than a dozen members of Congress have reported breakthrough infections of COVID-19 after getting vaccinations, although almost all reported mild symptoms and no complications.

Rep. Bob Gibbs (R-Ohio) is the latest to report testing positive for the virus.

“Earlier today, I was feeling under the weather with symptoms of a bad cold & was tested for COVID-19,” Gibbs tweeted late last week. “While it was positive, I am vaccinated & it is so far preventing what could have been a worse infection.”

According to The Hill newspaper, other members who have tested positive for the virus include:

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)

Sen. Angus King (I-Maine)

Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo._

Rep. Brian Babin (R-Texas)

Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.)

Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kan.)

Rep Ralph Norman (R-S.C.)

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas)

Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.)

Rep. Mike Doyle (D- Pa.)

Rep. Darren Soto (D-Fla.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

