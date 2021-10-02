https://justthenews.com/government/congress/breakthrough-covid-infections-continue-hamper-congress?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
More than a dozen members of Congress have reported breakthrough infections of COVID-19 after getting vaccinations, although almost all reported mild symptoms and no complications.
Rep. Bob Gibbs (R-Ohio) is the latest to report testing positive for the virus.
“Earlier today, I was feeling under the weather with symptoms of a bad cold & was tested for COVID-19,” Gibbs tweeted late last week. “While it was positive, I am vaccinated & it is so far preventing what could have been a worse infection.”
According to The Hill newspaper, other members who have tested positive for the virus include:
- Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)
- Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)
- Sen. Angus King (I-Maine)
- Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo._
- Rep. Brian Babin (R-Texas)
- Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.)
- Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kan.)
- Rep Ralph Norman (R-S.C.)
- Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas)
- Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.)
- Rep. Mike Doyle (D- Pa.)
- Rep. Darren Soto (D-Fla.)